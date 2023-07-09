Man Arrested For Groping Disney Employee at Magic Kingdom

A man has been arrested after trying to grope a Cast Member at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The Walt Disney World Resort should be a place of fun and magic, allowing families to make memories that will last a lifetime. Unfortunately, the real world seeps into “The Most Magical Place on Earth” sometimes, reminding us there’s some true evil out there.

In April, a man was arrested after groping a Walt Disney World Cast Member. The new report reveals details of the shocking event.

The report indicates the event took place at Magic Kingd and reveals some truly troubling details. The target of this harassment was a 21-year-old Cast Member who claimed the incident started after a Guest started walking beside her.

The man reached into her button-up shirt and grabbed her chest. This happened on April 26, 2023. The Cast Member claims that the man tried to grab her breast but could not get to it due to the way her shirt was done.

The man “did not say anything to her during the incident, but made eye contact with her and did not apologize for his actions before he walked away.”

The incident was immediately reported to the Cast member’s supervisor. Joria West Jr., the 56-year-old man responsible for groping the Cast Member, was arrested and taken to Orange County Jail. The man has since pleaded not guilty to battery, which is classified as a first-degree misdemeanor.

“My client denies any wrongdoing and involvement in this matter. That day was meant for him to celebrate his recent engagement with his fiancé, who was with him at all times. We plan to address and fight these allegations in court,” said West’s attorney.

Two guests who were standing in line for a ride saw part of the incident unfold up ahead.

According to a few eyewitnesses, one Guest saw the man “suddenly raise his right arm and appear to touch (the Cast Member) in the chest.”

The Cast Member wants to prosecute the man and is willing to testify against him.

