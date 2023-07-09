The Muppets, fun activities, and more are coming to EPCOT for this year’s International Food and Wine Festival! Are you ready?

Walt Disney World Resort is full of fun and magical experiences for Guests of all ages to enjoy year-round, from exclusive seasonal events during major holidays to limited-time entertainment offerings, exclusive merchandise, and the chance to meet your favorite Disney characters like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, Pluto, and more dressed in their best outfits to fit the season.

Of course, each season has its charm, and each Disney fan has their favorite time to visit Disney World’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT. And while the summertime in Florida can be unpredictable, with bright sunny days turning into heavy rains in moments, summer is a great time to visit the Most Magical Place on Earth on a family vacation or a trip with friends.

And while Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom are home to fun rides and experiences, visiting EPCOT is a must-do this summer, as the theme park welcomes the legendary International Food & Wine Festival once again, bringing fun activities for the whole family, mouth-watering treats and drinks, exclusive entertainment offerings, and even an all-new experience inspired by the beloved characters from The Muppets. Join Inside the Magic as we prepare to enjoy all the offerings for this year’s EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival presented by CORKCICLE.

The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival

What is the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival?

The International Food & Wine Festival is a yearly event that celebrates the culture and culinary experiences across six continents, welcoming Guests to sip, savor, and stroll around the Park during the flavorful festival. The yearly event also becomes the stage for lively entertainment offerings for the whole family, exclusive merchandise inspired by fan-favorite Disney stories — including Ratatouille (2007) and Encanto (2021) — interactive activities for all Guests, and more!

Where does the Festival take place?

While EPCOT will be home to the International Food & Wine Festival, the event will focus its offerings in the Park’s World Showcase area, where Guests will be able to find Global Marketplaces, serving mouth-watering treats and savory drinks created with innovative cooking techniques from globally inspired chefs. So, whether you start your trip around the World (Showcase) through the Mexico Pavilion or the Canada Pavilion, that’s where you’ll be able to enjoy all the delights the International Food & Wine Festival offers.

When is the 2023 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival taking place?

This year, The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival will kick off on July 27 (in just a few weeks!) and continue through November 18, 2023, just after the Halloween celebrations end at Walt Disney World Resort to make way for the holidays. This means Guests will have almost four months to enjoy all the fun the fan-favorite Festival brings to EPCOT. Do I need a separate ticket for the International Food & Wine Festival? No! Guests don’t have to purchase an additional ticket for the International Food & Wine Festival because access to the event is included with their theme park admission. However, Guests must have both valid admission and a Park reservation for EPCOT on the same date to enjoy the Festival. Additionally, some of the Festival’s offerings, like food, drinks, merchandise, and special activities, are sold separately. Related: “Won’t Even Look the Same,” Disney Has Big Plans For EPCOT

What’s new for the 2023 International Food & Wine Festival at EPCOT? Like every year, Disney is working hard to bring new experiences for Guests to enjoy during its events, and the International Food & Wine Festival won’t be the exception. EPCOT is gearing up to welcome new artists for its traditional live concert series, merchandise inspired by fan-favorite Disney characters and movies, and even an all-new experience featuring beloved characters from The Muppets.

All-new Muppets experience Disney recently announced the upcoming debut of an all-new Muppets-inspired experience featuring Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and his faithful assistant, Beaker. The pair will welcome you to experiment with delicious flavors as Brew-Wing Lab at the Odyssey invites Guests on a flavorful adventure featuring the culinary creations – and madcap mishaps – of Muppet Labs! Related: ‘Muppets’ Creator Offers Credibility to Imminent Attraction Retheme Per Disney Parks Blog: “That’s right – Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and his faithful assistant, Beaker, of Muppet Labs will welcome you to their taste-testing headquarters, where the inventive duo are busy creating scientific snacks and mind-blowing beverages. You’ll have a chance to sample some of their kooky concoctions like the Unnecessarily Spicy, Yet Extremely Tasty Scotch Bonnet Pepper-Curry Wings, or the Pickle Milkshake. Consider it a flavor experiment in the name of science!” Eat to the Beat Concert Series An EPCOT festival would not be complete without one of the Park’s legendary live concert series, and Eat to the Beat won’t be the exception. Showcasing local acts and well-known bands like Boyz II Men, Air Supply, Hoobastank, Billy Ocean, Baha Men, Ray Parker Jr., Los Amigos Invisibles, Tiffany, and The Bacon Brothers — to Star-Lord and the Guardians of the Galaxy’s delight, whose attraction is also in EPCOT — among many more.

The concerts will take place at the America Gardens Theatre in the American Adventure Pavilion, Fridays through Mondays from July 27 to November 18, 2023, with showtimes at 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m., and 8:00 p.m., per Disney World’s website.

You can check the lineup for this year’s concert series below:

July 28-29 – Orianthi (NEW)

July 30-31 – FOR KING + COUNTRY (NEW)

August 4-5 – Southern Avenue

August 6-7 – Tiffany

August 11-12 – Ruben Studdard with Haley Reinhart

August 13-14 – The Bacon Brothers (NEW)

August 18-21 – Joey Fatone & Friends

August 25-26 – Ayron Jones (NEW)

August 27-28 – Phillip Phillips (NEW)

September 1-2 – Baha Men

September 3-4 – MercyMe

September 8-9 – Ray Parker Jr.

September 10-11 – TobyMac

September 15 – Celebrity Latin Talent

September 16 – Celebrity Latin Talent

September 17-18 – Raul Acosta and Oro Solido (NEW)

September 22-23 – Los Amigos Invisibles

September 24-25 – 98 °

September 29 – October 2 – Boyz II Men

October 6-7 – Mark Wills

October 8-9 – Sugar Ray

October 13-14 – Hoobastank

October 15-16 – Air Supply

October 20-21 – Taylor Dayne

October 22-23 – Billy Ocean

October 27-30 – Hanson

November 3-4 – We The Kings (NEW)

November 5-6 – Sheila E.

November 10-11 – Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

November 12-13 – 38 Special And Guests looking to secure their spot in their favorite performance can book an Eat to the Beat Dining Package, with select dates available to book now. You can click here to check availability for your favorite performance. The Eat to the Beat Dining Package lets Guests indulge their senses with fine cuisine and music-filled nights under the stars during the 2023 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival. Per Disney, “Enjoy an amazing meal at select EPCOT restaurants, then get ready for the pièce de la résistance—guaranteed seating at the Eat to the Beat Concert Series presented by Florida Blue Medicare. Fridays through Mondays, festival Guests can feast on a fabulous meal before seeing performances by some of the music industry’s most iconic acts.” Global Marketplaces Of course, mouth-watering treats and savory drinks are this Festival’s highlights. Guests can stroll across six continents — and beyond — on a culinary adventure as they sample a cornucopia of cultures, cuisines, and innovative cooking techniques from chefs worldwide. Guests can enjoy flavors from Ireland, Canada, France, Greece, Belgium, Brazil, Japan, Italy, Spain, Germany, The Alps, Kenya, India, China, Mexico, Australia, and Hawaii, among other delicious offerings from around the world. “This food aficionado’s paradise is replete with delicious dishes, fine wine, craft beer, spirits, and other beverages sure to satisfy every palate,” states Disney. You can click here to learn more about the Global Marketplace locations and menus for the International Food & Wine Festival. Scavenger Hunts Guests of all ages can participate in three scavenger hunts during the International Food & Wine Festival, all of which have an additional cost but grant a special surprise (while supplies last). Remy’s Ratatouille Hide & Squeak This Ratatouille-inspired adventure is très magnifique! Guests of all ages can search throughout World Showcase for hidden statues of Remy, matching the appropriate sticker to the location on their map. Guests can purchase their map and stickers from select festival merchandise locations, including:

Disney Traders

Port of Entry

Creations Shop

World Traveler at International Gateway

Festival Merchandise Kiosks

And once Guests have found all the hidden Remy statues, they can bring their map to one of the following locations to get a special surprise, compliments of Chef Remy:

Creations Shop

Disney Traders

World Traveler at International Gateway

Emile’s Fromage Montage

Also inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Ratatouille, Emile’s Fromage Montage will delight Guests with a variety of delicious cheeses served inventively.

Guests can use their Festival Passport as a guide to find Emile’s Fromage Montage menu items from select Global Marketplaces. Then, they can purchase and enjoy any 5 of the featured dishes, collecting a stamp with each purchase to track their progress.

After collecting five stamps, Guests can bring their stamped Festival Passport to the Shimmering Sips Marketplace hosted by CORKCICLE® for a specialty item unique to the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.

Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit

Last but not least, Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit will arrive at EPCOT toward the end of the International Food & Wine Festival as the Resort gears up for Halloween.

From September 29 through October 31 (or while supplies last), Guests can purchase a board and stickers at select merchandise locations, including Disney Traders, Creations Shop, Port of Entry, World Traveler at International Gateway, and Festival Merchandise Kiosks.

Parkgoers of all ages can have fun hunting for hidden decorative pumpkins themed to beloved Disney characters, placing the corresponding stickers on their game board. Once completed, Guests can return their game board to Disney Traders at the entrance to World Showcase or World Traveler at International Gateway for a spooky surprise.

Again, Guests have to purchase additional items to participate in any of these scavenger hunts, and they are subject to cancellation or change without notice, including—without limitation—dates, surprises, and prices. Additionally, these scavenger hunts will be available while supplies last.