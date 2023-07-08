Man Arrested Inside Disney World After Leaving Child Unattended, Spitting on Cast Member Face

A man was arrested back in May inside Disney World after he left his child unattended and spat in the face of a Disney Cast Member, according to a police report filed recently.

Man Arrested Inside Animal Kingdom

On Sunday, May 7, at around 4:13 p.m., Deputy Gallon of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office was called to Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom after word got out of an altercation between a Cast Member and a Guest. For privacy purposes, the Cast Member was not named in the report. The man in question, however, was Pablo Daniel Falabella. Falabella got angry at a Cast Member after the CM attempted to remove a child from their stroller and put them and the stroller in a better situation and keep them safe as the stroller had been left alone for an extended period, according to the Cast Member. The child had been left behind by its father, Falabella, so WDW took matters into its own hands and moved the child to a better location until someone came around to claim the child. That’s when Falabella came into the scene, and things went south.

Things Go South After Father Angerly Lashes Out at Disney Cast Member – Man Arrested Disney World

At this point, Falabella came rushing towards the CM, yelling in Spanish and was very upset that WDW had moved the child from its original location. As the CM tried to calm down Falabella to ease the situation and turn things around, Falabella started to “jump” up and down and began “hitting and kicking” the wall next to him. This is where the CM alleged that Falabella “spat in her face,” according to the official Police Report filed. The CM told police that her goal was to “de-escalate” the situation and to bring down Falabella’s anger towards WDW moving his child to a different location after the child had been left for an extensive period. The CM admitted that there was a language barrier that did not assist in the overall situation.

Another Cast Member was also in the police report and told the police that she was approached by a father (Falabella) who had lost their child and attempted to locate the child by speaking with WDW personnel. Falabella did not help the situation, as he was running around and not fully operating with WDW. After Falabella and the child’s mother were notified of the whereabouts of their baby, that’s when Falabella began to act aggressively toward the Disney CMs, and this is where the CM saw Falabella spit on the other CM’s face during the altercation, which resulted in police arriving on scene and Falabella getting arrested for battery. Here is what Falabella had to say, according to the official police report from Orange County:

Pablo stated he was on vacation with his wife and two daughters His wife and eldest daughter planned to go on one of the attractions in Dinoland USA and then do a child swap, so he could ride, and the wife could

stay with the younger daughter, who did not met the ride requirements. Apparently, there was some kind of miscommunication, and the younger daughter was left unattended for a time (possibly between 15 to 30 minutes) outside of Restaurantosaurus. Pablo stated he had no concerns about the child being there because he assumed there were cameras.

The last update on this case was from June 13, when the hearing was canceled. No further information has been released at this time.

