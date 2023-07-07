Condition of Popular Florida Theme Park Attraction Exposed After Guest Struck by Tree Branch

A TikTok video recently exposed the unkept conditions of a popular attraction within a beloved Florida theme Park so much so that an individual was struck with debris from a nearby tree. Yikes!

THIS Florida Theme Park Attraction Seems to Be In Horrible Condition

A person named @all_things_florida on TikTok released a video just days ago after visiting Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay, Florida. In the video, he is seen riding Stanley Falls Flume, a water attraction that appears to be in horrible condition. But many who saw the TikTok overlooked the ride’s condition as the man recorded a moment that shocked many people.

In the video above, you can see the moment the man in the log on the attraction gets struck by a large tree branch that appeared to be hanging down and onto the ride, endangering Guests as they pass by. A woman in the video’s comment section confirmed this information after sharing that her daughter was also on the ride, and she, too, was struck by the branch hanging down. No official word yet from Busch Gardens Tampa Bay as the ride also looked in terrible condition, leading many in the comment section to expose how bad the water and tubing looked as the Guest went through the water ride.

Man Jumps Into Alligator Enclosure at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

You read that right; back at the beginning of the month, a man on TikTok decided he wanted some thrill and views and entered the alligator enclosure inside Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay. The local news channel, FOX News 13, also covered this idiotic maneuver this ill person set forth. In a video that a Park visitor captured, you can see the man on the banks of the enclosure. He points his finger to the crowd and shouts, “Another wild Karen, crikey!” Here’s the video below:

Now, after a few weeks, it would seem that Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay has installed fencing around the perimeter of the alligator enclosure to keep Guests from repeating the dumb mistake the man mentioned above made. @EthanHershaft on Twitter posted some images of the section where the new fencing went up to prevent Guests from ever doing that again, thankfully.

Follow Inside The Magic for more news on all your favorite theme Parks!