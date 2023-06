Some fencing has been placed around the area where a man jumped into an alligator enclosure, endangering his life and everyone else around him at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay – The Man Who Was Stupid Enough to Jump Into an Alligator Enclosure

You read that right; back at the beginning of the month, a man on TikTok decided he wanted some thrill and views and entered the alligator enclosure inside Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay. The local news channel, FOX News 13, also covered this idiotic maneuver this ill person set forth. In a video that a Park visitor captured, you can see the man on the banks of the enclosure. He points his finger to the crowd and shouts, “Another wild Karen, crikey!” Here’s the video below:

Mental illness aside, no one should ever do this regardless of who your friends or family are; if they tell you to do something this stupid and careless, they’re not your loved ones—just saying. Be smart, and avoid predators who will rip you apart with little effort.

Fencing Now Installed Where the Man Jumped Into the Alligator Enclosure

Now, after a few weeks, it would seem that Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay has installed fencing around the perimeter of the alligator enclosure to keep Guests from repeating the dumb mistake the man mentioned above made. @EthanHershaft on Twitter posting the following images today:

Ever since the incident of the person climbing into the alligator enclosure, Busch Gardens has installed some new fencing around the exhibit. There were some green barricades surrounding the area as the construction finishes, but the exhibit will be open again tomorrow (June 17) pic.twitter.com/CvT6sJ1XVo — Ethan Hershaft (@EthanHershaft) June 17, 2023

You can see the green fencing that needed to be installed around the alligator enclosure at the theme Park. The exhibit had been closed following this man’s stupid incident, but according to the above tweet and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, the show is set to open today to Guests in Florida. Construction also took place to avoid anyone else making this silly mistake, and there were barricades around the exhibit, which have now been removed and placed with the fencing.

