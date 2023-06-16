Thrill Turned Terror: Multiple Lightning Strikes Target Roller Coasters at Major Theme Park Amidst Tornado Onslaught

In Sandusky, Ohio, Cedar Point, the roller coaster capital of the world, was hit with a significant storm while a tornado touched down just a few miles away, thankfully turning away from the theme Park. A lightning strike was caught on video striking one of the roller coasters in the Park while Guests were fleeing for safety.

Tornado Touches Down; Heads for Cedar Point

Yesterday was a scary and horrible day for Guests looking for some fun in the sun at Cedar Point in Northeast Ohio. The area was hit with intense thunderstorms and tornado warnings, with a couple of tornadoes touching down within a few minutes from the world-famous theme Park.

The area you see above is the area that surrounds and includes Cedar Point. The area was under Tornado watch from around 6:50 p.m. through 8:15 p.m., with Guests still in the Park. It didn’t take long for a tornado to touch down near the theme Park.

@13abc SR 590 Ottawa/Sandusky County line looking east toward SR 19 pic.twitter.com/9MuahSDjOG — Mattie (@MattieOvermyer) June 15, 2023

@MattieOvermyer on Twitter retweeted a photo from @13abc showing a funnel getting ready to touch down on the ground, leading to destructive winds and violent hail. But the worst was far from over. Just moments later, the Tornado turned towards Cedar Point, leading to the Park having to sound the tornado alarm and blare it loud throughout the Park and Resort, warning Guests of the oncoming storm.

Tornado moving at 40 mph, crossing Sandusky Bay heading for Cedar Point Amusement Park… pic.twitter.com/bMPB3tM8xP — John Jr ♂️ (@Jetstar1311) June 15, 2023

I was then that golf-ball-sized hail would be dropping around the area, signaling a power Tornado was on the way. When the news came out, weather outlets throughout the area began to report of the Tornado shifting gears and would only pass miles close to the Park without causing destruction. Here’s a clip of the Tornado not too far off from Cedar Point as it made its way toward it:

The Tornado can be seen in the video above, captured and recorded from live news coverage within

Cedar Point. At this point, it was time for Cedar Point Guests to take shelter and evacuate the Park. A Resort Guest staying on Cedar Point Property captured the following video of Tornado sirens going off:

Okay, this isn’t fun! Tornado Sirens going off here at Cedar Point. pic.twitter.com/r7gn16bTA3 — Troy (@twolfie21) June 15, 2023

Up to this point, everyone began to leave the Park, hoping to escape the storms and Tornado. A few Guests leaving Cedar Point captured an image of semi trucks and more turned over on one of the major highways leading out of the amusement Park.

Thank goodness this family is okay after leaving @cedarpoint with a tornadic storm rotation just missing the park. Thank you Mrs. Nelson for your story! @spann @ryanhallyall @CarlyAnnaWX @NWSCLE https://t.co/LB1lQESOnp — Michael Wade Moss (@mossgrowth1975) June 15, 2023

The Lightning Strike Heard Around the World

The incredible footage was captured showing a powerful lightning strike hitting one of the big roller coasters inside the theme Park, without an official word on whether or not Guests were riding the attraction. With safety protocols in place, it can be assumed that no riders were on the ride. But I have reached out to Cedar Point to confirm this—no word yet as I await confirmation. Check out the incredible video below:

In the video above, you can see the exact moment the lightning struck the roller coaster. Again, there is no official word on whether or not Guests were at the attraction or if any damage occurred following the strike. Another video shows the same strike but from a different perspective.

WOW ⚡ Check out this video of lightning striking the Top Thrill Dragster at Cedar Point earlier this evening. Track the movement of the severe weather in Northeast Ohio here: https://t.co/mx70Iu8Gau pic.twitter.com/YULvWtuuZG — WKYC 3News (@wkyc) June 16, 2023

The lightning strikes continued throughout the night yesterday, thankfully ending around midnight, with the Tornadoes shifting away from the theme Park, leading to Guests remaining safe while exiting Cedar Point. The area was unfortunately hit pretty severely by the Tornadoes. Some destruction was caused, and homes were destroyed, with no official word on whether or not anyone was injured or killed. We hope nothing serious like that happens, and I hope and pray that the families affected by these tornadoes will find peace and understanding.

I will continue to monitor the situation and report any new findings by updating this article. Be sure to follow Inside The Magic for more news on your favorite theme Parks on Earth.