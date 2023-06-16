Leaked Video Shows Disney’s ‘Moana’ Attraction Coming to Life

Walt Disney World’s newest attraction, inspired by the hit Disney film Moana (2016), currently under construction at EPCOT, is slowly but surely coming to life in a new video leaked online just yesterday.

A Video Leaked; Giving Us a Small Glimpse Into This New ‘Moana’ Attraction

A Twitter user posted an exciting video online as they passed by a specific area in EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida just a few days ago. The video in question revolves around the upcoming Moana-inspired attraction coming soon to EPCOT titled “Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana.” The attraction area will be a self-guided tour on a trail where Guests can play and interact with water as it travels from the sky to the oceans and back again, according to the official WDW website.

The attraction area will open to the general public within World Nature – the EPCOT neighborhood dedicated to understanding and preserving the natural beauty of our world, bringing balance and tranquillity to everyone who visits. No word yet on an official opening date from Disney, but Guests can expect this attraction area to open in late 2023, sometime between October and December of this year.

@DrewDisneyDude retweeted the video on Twitter and gave a brief glimpse into the music we can expect to hear while walking around the Moana-inspired attraction. Check out the video below:

BREAKING: Music is on at “Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana” at #EPCOT — an instrumental version of “We Know The Way” is currently playing. 🌐🌊 pic.twitter.com/bSZK7RzdB9 — Drew (@DrewDisneyDude) June 14, 2023

Although brief, you can hear what sounds like “We Know The Way,” a hit song in the Disney animated movie. You can also see a bit of the new area being constructed behind walls and scaffolding, which looks beautiful and straight out of the film. Although only 30 seconds long, it is something to enjoy as the most news we’ve gotten so far out of this attraction was a brief video released back in early April giving us a look from some Disney employees and getting a glance at what we can expect from the attraction area coming later this year.

This is all we have to grasp as we await further news from Walt Disney World regarding this highly-anticipated attraction land. Be sure to follow Inside The Magic on all our social media platforms, including our website, for more news regarding your favorite theme Parks on Earth.