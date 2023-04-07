Moana-Inspired EPCOT Attraction Revealed in New Video

This new Moana-inspired EPCOT attraction is gaining speed as development moves full steam ahead in an exciting new video released just moments ago.

What Is the New Disney Attraction Coming to Disney?

In late 2023, Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, will open to the public at Disney World’s EPCOT Park.

The interactive trail “is fun for all ages,” according to the official Disney attraction webpage. Guests will be able to explore the wonders of water, based on the hit Disney animated movie Moana (2016).

According to the official Disney website:

“Stroll along a self-guided outdoor trail where you can play and interact with water as it travels from the sky to the oceans and back again. Along the way, learn about the importance of water and discover its playful personality—just as Moana did on her heroic voyage.”

New EPCOT Journey of Water Inspired by Moana Attraction Gains Traction

As mentioned above, Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, will come to EPCOT in late 2023. The attraction has been a long time coming as news broke out last year of the new experience heading to EPCOT.

Announced in 2019, the attraction gained popularity rather quickly as the film had only been released three years to the date at the time of the experience announcement.

Due to the global pandemic that struck the world in 2020, construction and groundbreaking for the walk-through attraction were pushed back to 2021 and 2022.

Since construction took place, there’s only been a few updates regarding the attraction, and fans have been waiting for quite some time for some news or updates regarding the walk-through experience.

It seems that things are cooking now, as a new video released by Disney showcases some exciting and fun new things for Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana.

New Video of Journey of Water Inspired by Moana Released

Digital news reporter Scott Gustin (@Scott Gustin on Twitter) released a tweet showing footage from Disney of the water feature for the attraction is operational!

Check out the video below:

NEW: Disney shared new video of Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana at EPCOT. We officially have water! The interactive trail is set to open late 2023. pic.twitter.com/1ZceM3wuFi — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 7, 2023

Aside from Disney releasing this new footage of the upcoming attraction, Disney also showcased Project Coordinator Kate Worth:

Walt Disney Imagineering also shared new video today featuring WDI Project Coordinator Kate Worth. pic.twitter.com/onAI0xyFwp — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 7, 2023

Hopefully, things will continue to progress for Journey of Water Inspired by Moana!

Are you thrilled about this new attraction coming to EPCOT? Sound off in the comments below!