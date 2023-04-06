Moana Returns to Disneyland Parade After Briefly Being “Canceled” For Offensive Dance

Moana is back in the Magic Happens parade at Disneyland Resort!

The Disney Princess caused controversy last month after performing a culturally insensitive dance that many felt mocked Polynesian and Pacific Island culture. Moana’s boat sailed without her a week later during a performance that stirred attention online. Though her absence was likely due to inclement weather, many thought she’d been cut due to controversy.

As of Tuesday, April 4, Moana has returned to the Magic Happens parade. TikToker @itsdwats shared this video of her performance:

Commenters still demanded accountability from The Walt Disney Company. “The Polynesian culture is being inaccurately portrayed and the dance is way far from the truth and real meaning to it,” said @roselyn_mae614.

“It’s called cultural appropriation,” @happhigashi198 agreed.

More on Moana (2016)

Refresh your memory ahead of the newly-announced live-action Moana, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson! “Three thousand years ago, the greatest sailors in the world voyaged across the vast Pacific, discovering the many islands of Oceania,” Walt Disney Animation Studios writes. “But then, for a millennium, their voyages stopped, and no one knows why… Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Moana is about an adventurous teenager who, with help from demigod Maui (voiced by Dwayne Johnson) sails out on a daring mission to prove herself a master wayfinder and save her people.”

What do you think about Moana’s dance in the Magic Happens parade at Disneyland Park? Discuss your thoughts in the Inside the Magic comments section!