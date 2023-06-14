101-Year-Old WW2 Veteran Brought to Tears by Disney in Viral Video

God Bless our troops! Walt Disney World Resort honored a 101-year-old veteran a few days ago. The veteran is one of only a few remaining from an era of heroes – World World II. The video will bring a tear to your eye.

Disney Honors 101-Year-Old WW2 Veteran

In a nice change of pace, Walt Disney World Resort recently paid their respect and honored one of the last remaining World World II veterans left at Disney’s Magic Kingdom.

Dorothy “Pat” Rudd was honored at WDW during “Veteran of the Day,” a daily event where Disney pays respects to those who have fought for our nation and have defended it all these years. It’s been done for more than 50 years at WDW and Disneyland. This one is so unique that a 101-year-old woman from WW2 could make it out safely and participate in her celebration. What a true American hero. Here is the video from Good Morning America:

This 101-year-old veteran gets honored at Walt Disney World! ❤️https://t.co/t2mWTp9ZEl pic.twitter.com/A7hQmzwkFf — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 12, 2023

Dorothy had some words for folks who were listening in:

What makes you honor your country any more than that? Nothing. It was an honor for me. Very much so. – Dorothy “Pat” Rudd, United States WW2 Veteran

Dorothy joined the United States Military in 1942 and served in the Navy WAVES – Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service. Dorothy mentions how she felt “honored” to be asked to be among the first women to go to Pear Harbor. It was there she would meet her husband of 71 years. Her husband helped build part of Walt Disney World that still stands today. Dorothy’s husband helped develop and construct Frontierland and other sites and things at Walt Disney World and Magic Kingdom.

The video is worth a watch as it will bring a tear to your eye as you watch this American hero get honored all across Magic Kingdom. Dorothy was able to enjoy a day at Disney following the celebration ceremony, where she went to Frontierland and got to visit the old sites where her husband was tasked to assist in building the land. She deserved that and more after heroically entering Pearl Harbor in a time of turmoil and war—a different time compared to today’s lavish luxuries. Super happy Disney decided to honor this WW2 veteran.

I honor you, Dorothy “Pat” Rudd. Thank you for your service, and God Bless America.

