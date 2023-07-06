Updated HHN Speculation Map Unveils Mind-Blowing Predictions

Another Halloween Horror Nights speculation map just dropped, revealing some ominous predictions for this year’s spooky event.

Where Are the Official Halloween Horror Nights Announcements?

It’s been a slow year regarding any news from Universal on its most significant and scariest event of the year, Halloween Horror Nights. So far, only a couple of houses have been confirmed for this year as we have officially finished the 4th of July holiday, meaning Halloween is the on the way. We have a Chucky House coming this year, along with the announcement of The Last of Us getting a haunted house. The Last of Us haunted house will be themed after the video game of the same name and not the Max television show, confirmed Universal.

Besides these two houses, many rumors have been released slowly and periodically since the year began. Cindy Caine is expected to be the rumored icon for this year’s HHN. She was seen first at HHN in 2003 and has since then made several appearances over the years. Her first appearance was the “Screamhouse: Revisited” haunted house in 2003. She then returned for the sequel house “Screamhouse: The Resurrection” in 2006. She then appeared in the following places:

Shadows from the Past (2009)

Fear Revealed (2010)

The Orphanage: Ashes to Ashes (2010)

Jack Presents: 25 Years of Monsters & Mayhem (2015)

ICONS: HHN (2015)

Welcome to SCarey: Horror in the Heartland (2021)

There are other rumors about houses coming this year, including Stranger Things 4, Five Nights at Freddys, and a Lady Gaga-themed house. But again, these are all purely speculative, and Universal has not made any other official announcements on these houses yet. Universal did announce that its tagline for this year will be “See You In The Fog” and even released some early merchandise a few months back. HHN fans can now get ahead for the upcoming spooky season by purchasing items like candles, t-shirts, pants, hats, magnets, and mugs – all dawning the new tagline.

A brand-new and updated Halloween Horror Nights speculation map dropped yesterday evening, hinting at what could be coming to HHN this year. Here’s what we know.

New HHN Speculation Map Updated!

Revealed by Horror Night Nightmares on Twitter, the new speculation map confirms some rumors that Inside The Magic has been covering since the start of the year. Check out the rumored non-confirmed map below:

🚨Happy V3 Spec Map Day!🚨 SPECULATION is based off rumors, and discussion at this POINT in time! We stress that, period! It's for fun, enjoy them! Things CAN and WILL CHANGE! #HHN #HHN32 #HHN2023 #UniversalHHN #HHNForever pic.twitter.com/IMRmgAYJhU — Horror Night Nightmares (@HNNightmares) July 6, 2023

You can see the houses that have already been confirmed. A thing to note is the addition of Stanger Things 4 and some other Universal IPs like Evil Dead Rise, The Exorcist, and more. Once again, this is all purely speculative and should be taken as rumors for now. Universal has dropped no other information at this time. But follow Inside The Magic for more news on all things HHN.

What are your thoughts on the newly updated Halloween Horror Nights speculation map for 2023? Let us know in the comments below!