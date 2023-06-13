This Year’s Halloween Horror Nights Icon Revealed?

Rumor has it that this individual will be the HHN 32 icon in a long line of legendary Halloween Horror Nights icons. Halloween Horror Nights are less than 100 days away, and HHN has yet to reveal any official news – or have they?

Could This Be the Halloween Horror Nights 32 Icon?

Rumors are nothing new to the world of HHN. When official news doesn’t come out from Universal regarding Halloween Horror Nights, the community that loves this event will begin to speculate on what’s to come regarding houses, scare zones, and of course – which icons will be coming back or created.

So far, some significant rumors have been revealed from the HHN community, including news about a Five Nights at Freddy’s haunted house, the return of Stranger Things, and not to mention the unofficial announcement from a cryptic video on the Universal HHN page indicating that a Lady Gaga haunted house is coming this year.

Now, it appears that some HHN fans and enthusiasts are speculating about which icon will be the head of the event for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights. Attractions Magazine released an article yesterday, hinting at the possible icon for this year’s spooky event to be none other than Cindy Caine, a Halloween Horror Nights icon first introduced as the daughter of Albert Caine/The Caretaker and the un-used icon for Halloween Horror Nights: Islands of Fears.

Cindy Caine’s Other Appearances for HHN

She was seen first at HHN in 2003 and had since then made several appearances over the years. Her first appearance was in the haunted house ‘”Screamhouse: Revisited” in 2003. She then returned for the sequel house “Screamhouse: The Resurrection” in 2006. She then appeared in the following houses:

Shadows from the Past (2009)

Fear Revealed (2010)

The Orphanage: Ashes to Ashes (2010)

Jack Presents: 25 Years of Monsters & Mayhem (2015)

ICONS: HHN (2015)

Welcome to SCarey: Horror in the Heartland (2021)

Again, this is purely speculation, although facts and information back it up. But until Universal Orlando makes an official announcement, we won’t know who the official icon for HHN 32 will be.

