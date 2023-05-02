Popular Anime, Video Game Among Top Rumored Universal HHN Houses This Year

The tagline for this year’s HHN is “See You In The Fog.” However, a recently viral TikTok video alleged that Universal “stole” the slogan from another famous theme Park. You can read all about that here.

Horror icon Chucky has also been officially announced to return to Universal Studios for this year’s HHN.

There has also been some significant speculation regarding some houses coming this year to HHN 32.

Haunted Houses Rumored for This Year’s Universal HHN 32

Besides the official news from Universal concerning HHN, there have been some pretty significant speculations and rumors surrounding the houses that could or could not be coming to HHN this year.

One of those rumors has been a Five Nights At Freddy’s house since the film is being produced and released by Universal Pictures this October.

Another rumor has been the possibility of a house inspired by a blues musician who sells his soul to the devil for fame.

But the most recent rumor comes directly from Universal Orlando Resort, as they have retweeted an exciting encrypted video from a world-famous music artist – Lady Gaga.

We now have more speculation and rumors surrounding the houses that could come from HHN 32 to Universal Orlando and Universal Hollywood.

Halloween Horror Nights 32 Updated Speculation Map

Horror Nights Nightmares, @HNNightmares on Twitter, recently released an updated version of their predictions for HHN 32 houses rumored to be coming to Universal Orlando and Universal Hollywood this year.

🚨The Original "Retro" Speculation Maps v2.0 🚨 You've waited long enough, here is what we have as of this MINUTE! Right, or wrong, it's SPECULATION! Based off rumors, spec and discussion. We stress that, period! It's for fun, enjoy them! #HHN #HHN32 #HHN2023 #HHNForever pic.twitter.com/cZVt6R2Fj2 — Horror Night Nightmares (@HNNightmares) April 27, 2023

As you can see, the new rumors are that a house based on a popular anime and a house themed after a video game will be coming to HHN 32.

Although not really information filled, the speculation map is something horror and HHN fans from all over tend to flock to in terms of predicting which houses are set to be coming this spooky season.

You can also see a haunted house themed after Universal’s classic monsters debuting this year.

