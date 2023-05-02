‘Stranger Things’ Rumored to Return to Universal This Year

Every Halloween season, the Universal theme parks host Halloween Horror Nights, an after-hours event featuring a variety of scare zones and haunted houses based on Universal IPs and original concepts.

There’s already been much speculation and rumors about what this year’s events could entail, including a Dracula versus Phantom of the Opera, Lady Gaga, and even a Five Nights at Freddy’s themed house. While the official Halloween Horror Night social media account for Universal Orlando has posted some cryptic posts and videos to Twitter and TikTok, nothing has been confirmed for Orlando or Hollywood yet, except for Chucky, which was announced last year.

However, there’s been increased speculation that Stranger Things may be returing to Halloween Horror Nights for a third year. According to @HHN365 on Twitter, an account focusing on all things Horror Nights, the hit series is rumored to be coming to both Hollywood and Orlando this year, a rumor they claim comes from “trusted HHN insiders.”

🗣️ HHN House Rumor A house based on Netflix's “Stranger Things" is rumored to be coming to this year's Halloween Horror Nights at both Orlando and Hollywood. This rumor comes from trusted HHN insiders. pic.twitter.com/TpqNjUigR7 — HHN 365 (@HHN365) May 1, 2023

Halloween Horror Nights featured a Stranger Things house in 2018, which followed the events of the show’s first season, and again in 2019, which combined the second and third seasons. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show’s fourth season wasn’t released until May 2022, making it too late to have been considered for last year’s Halloween event. Considering Stranger Things is one of Netflix’s biggest shows and was one of the most popular houses at the Universal event, it’s highly likely that the show will make a return to Horror Nights.

The social media accounts have posted several hints including TV static, leading many to believe the possibility that the fourth season could be heavily featured this year. With the show’s fifth and final season not expected to be released until late 2024 at the earliest, and the amount of content that happened in Season 4, a Stranger Things house for the 2023 Halloween Horror Nights would be perfect.

Again, nothing has been confirmed or clearly hinted at, so it’s still a waiting and guessing game for fans. House announcements can start as early as May, but they often reveal more in June or July, closer to the event itself. And with something as big as Stranger Things, it’s possible they’ll keep that secret close to their chest as long as possible.

Are you excited at the prospect of a Stranger Things house? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!