Universal Releases Cryptic Halloween Horror Nights Teaser Video

With almost six months to go until the spooky season, Universal Orlando Resort is gearing up for its annual Halloween Horror Nights event.

The other day, Universal released a cryptic HHN teaser video with fans speculating what it could mean.

Some things regarding HHN have been revealed to the public in the last few weeks.

Universal Orlando Resort Gives Horror Fans Some Awesome HHN Information

The only news to come out of Universal has been the official dates and tickets for the event, which will take place on select nights from September 1 through October 31.

Universal also released the tagline and some merchandise for fans to rave over. The slogan has never been used for marketing campaigns as an official motto.

The tagline for this year’s HHN is “See You In The Fog.” However, a recently viral TikTok video alleged that Universal “stole” the slogan from another famous theme Park. You can read all about that here.

Horror icon Chucky has also been officially announced to return to Universal Studios for this year’s HHN.

Speculation So Far on Potential Halloween Horror Nights Houses

Besides the official news from Universal concerning HHN, there have been some pretty significant speculations and rumors surrounding the houses that could or could not be coming to HHN this year.

One of those rumors has been a Five Nights At Freddy’s House since the film is being produced and released by Universal Pictures this October.

Another rumor has been the possibility of a house inspired by a blues musician who sells his soul to the devil for fame.

Universal also might have teased an upcoming Lady Gaga-themed haunted house.

Again, this is all speculation, as no official news of Universal Studios Florida has come out regarding any of the haunted houses. But we’re hoping some official report to be released soon!

Universal Studios Florida Releases Mysterious Teaser Video for HHN

Universally Addicted tweeted out a video from the official Universal Halloween Horror Nights TiktTok account yesterday.

Last Night Halloween Horror Nights Posted A Teaser On TikTok With The Description “Did You See It?”. What’s Your Thoughts? Did You See It? pic.twitter.com/jFvKlJExWO — Universally Addicted (@UniversallyAdd) April 21, 2023

The mysterious video only has static throughout the teaser, but fans are already speculating what this could mean regarding HHN.

So far, fans have speculated the following films, television shows, and more:

Stranger Things (the static that Ele needed to get the upside down)

American Horror Story (given the static and potential of ghosts or poltergeists?)

Squid Games (fans have stated that they see certain symbols from the Netflix original series)

Lady Gaga (apparently, the static references one of the music artists’ songs?)

Poltergeist (obvious choice because of the static)

The Ring (fans pointed out how the static reminds them of the static from the hit horror flick)

Watch the video above and see what you can determine from the static. As far as anything else regarding the video, nothing else has been released from Universal as of yet.

What do you think? Do you agree with the speculation list? Do you have speculations of your own?

Please sound off in the comments below, and let us know what the video could mean.