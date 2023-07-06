Disneyland Incident: Scared Children Seized by Cast Members, Horrified Mother Demands Answers

On a trip to Disneyland Resort, a mother and father demand answers from Disney Cast Members after an incident where their children were taken away without warning as the family boarded an attraction at this Disney Park.

A Disneyland Incident That Turned Into a Nightmare

A mother (@n_i.c_ol_e on TikTok) took to social media to demand answers from Disneyland Resort after she posted two videos on the TikTok social platform to share her recent story about an incident that turned into her worst nightmare at a Disneyland ride.

In the video above, a woman explains the events that unfolded when she and her family visited Disneyland Resort after driving 12 hours to visit Universal and then heading to Disneyland in California. She mentions how her daughter is seven while her son is sixteen. They go down with the children’s grandparents as well. The daughter feared the rides at Universal, so the mother took the kids and family to Disneyland on June 19, 2023. Their first day at Disneyland Park was when they decided to head to Big Thunder Mountain Railroad to test their daughter’s fear factor. The little girl enjoyed that big ride, so they decided to move on to a more thrilling ride. The family then headed to Space Mountain, where the incident occurred at Disney California Adventure Park.

As the family boarded the attraction, their children sat up front while the parents went behind. The attraction begins to move forward a bit when it’s abruptly halted by Cast Members who bring over a ladder as the bars on the ride pop up. The Disneyland Cast Members then remove the children from the attraction as the parents are given no warning or indication of what is happening.

As the mother and father try to get answers from the Cast Members, they are told that “everything is fine” and that “we will explain in a minute.” At this point, the parents are confused and fearful for their children. The mother demanded to stay with her children, but the ride proceeded without indicating why or where the children would go. The mother was not pleased and remained fearful the entire ride.

At this point, the mother then dropped part two of her story in a separate video, which you can view below:

The mother then explains that her daughter was fearful, which brought about anger and frustration from her parents as they demanded answers from the Cast Members. After some back and forth between the Cast Members, someone finally explained that the cart had 20 seconds to keep going and had to remove the children due to “being over the weight limit” for the attraction. The mother in the video continues to explain how this was a nightmare for her, how this should not be happening to any other parents, and that there could have been multiple reasons why this was not appropriate for Disneyland to allow this behavior.

What are your thoughts on this incident at Disneyland Resort? Do you think the mother was right to feel the way she felt?

Do you believe that these Cast Members could have approached this differently? Sound off in the comments below.

