A roller coaster was halted for a lengthy time at Forest County Festival in Wisconsin as Guests – including children – were left hanging upside down for around three hours as paramedics and Rescue arrived on the scene yesterday.

Have you heard the news!? UPDATE: Inspection Begins on Coaster Following Terrifying Incident

Guests Left Stranded and Upside for Over 3 Hours on Roller Coaster at Forest County Festival

The day was beautiful, and the Forest County Festival was crowded with families as they celebrated the 4th of July weekend at this local carnival amusement Park in Wisconsin. Everything was shaping up to be a gorgeous and fabulous day for those who decided to get on Fireball, a thrilling family-friendly coaster. Things were every day, and everyone got onboard safely.

The ride began, and that’s when chaos and fear struck the lives of men, women, and children riding this attraction as a faulty technical glitch led to eight Guests getting stuck upside down for over three hours, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, who was the first to report of this amusement Park incident.

Did you hear the news?! Disney Park Updates Guests on Strikes After Civil Unrest Leads to Closures and More

Rescue Takes Over 3 Hours to Arrive on the Scene as Guests are Left Stranded Upside Down

In the video above, you can see Guests – including children stuck upside down on a roller coaster at the amusement Park in Wisconsin. Fire, Police, and Rescue scrambled to arrive as soon as possible to relieve these Guesrs from the horror and nightmare of getting stuck in that position on a theme Park attraction. The news got out yesterday, and the Huffington Post picked up the story of the riders who were stuck, and more information was provided to the public as to why this ride malfunctioned.

Yikes, did you hear the news?! Structural Problem on Coaster Prompts Theme Park Maintenance

What Happened at This Local Amusement Carnival Park?

Sometime on Sunday, riders got stuck upside down on the attraction, leading to over three hours before Rescue or anyone else could get to the riders and bring them down safely. Eight passengers – including seven children – were stuck at the attraction due to a “mechanical error” that stopped the ride in its tracks on the final day of the amusement Park carnival being in that area. The video above shows the moments the Rescue members arrived on the scene to let the passengers out, who were shaking, trembling, and fearful. Thankfully no one at this time is seriously injured. All passengers were able to get off the ride safely.