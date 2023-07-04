Structural Problem on Coaster Prompts Theme Park Maintenance

Maintenance was on the scene at Cedar Point after someone posted a photo on a Facebook account showing a dangerous and troubling problem on the Gatekeeper roller coaster

Cedar Point Issues Over the Last Few Years

Cedar Point is home to the most roller coasters in one theme Park and has been in operation since 1870, making it one of the oldest theme Parks in the world. The Park was home to the tallest and fastest coaster in the country, but that ride has since shut down following a scary incident involving a woman getting hit with a piece of the Top Thrill Dragster in 2021.

Back in August of 2021, a part flew off of the Top Thrill Dragster, leading to a 44-year-old woman getting hit in the head as she stood in line. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for her non-life-threatening injuries. State investigators were brought in to conduct thousands of maintenance page reviews, witness reports, and laboratory testing. The division concluded that Cedar Fair was found not guilty due to “insufficient evidence” that the theme Park violated any laws or rules in Ohio that led to the unfortunate accident. The attraction has been shut down since 2021, with a retheming and opening date looming in 2024.

In May of this year, another piece fell off another roller coaster in the same theme Park, this time falling from the Corkscrew coaster. Fox 8 recently reported that theme Park officials confirmed in May that debris from one of their roller coasters broke off from the ride during Memorial Day Weekend. According to officials in the Park, part of a urethane tire tread separated from the wheel on the famous roller coaster, Corkscrew, falls onto the midway, where Guests have a path to walk through the coaster safely. No one was injured, and the ride was inspected quickly and thoroughly and was back in operation that same day.

Another Roller Coaster Facing Possible Structural Issues? Gatekeeper at Cedar Point

Now, yet another coaster at Cedar Point is facing issues as a photo was posted on Facebook showing one of the support beams of the Gatekeeper coaster showing a crack. But Cedar Point does not mess around and keeps its Guests safe at all times with impeccable maintenance Team Members.

Cedar Point is not playing around. Someone posted on Facebook what looked like a crack in a Gatekeeper support. Then a few hours later, Cedar Point maintenance was on the scene inspecting it. pic.twitter.com/jMVeDpIE5B — ElToroRyan (@ElToroRyan) July 3, 2023

Within a couple of hours, Cedar Point maintenance was on the scene, evaluating and fixing the problem to ensure Guest safety while the Park remained in operation. With the news of Fury 32 at Carowinds Theme Park making the rounds around the country and globe, theme Parks are not wasting any time ensuring things are up to code and not structurally unstable, leading to a score of horrible possible scenarios.