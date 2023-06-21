Another Piece Has Fallen From a Roller Coaster at Cedar Point

Cedar Point is the roller coaster capital of the world but has recently shut down its most popular thrill ride following an incident where a piece of debris fell on a Guest. Another piece from a different roller coaster has fallen onto the midway where Guests were passing through.

Cedar Point Suffers Another Theme Park Incident as Debris From a Coaster Strikes Midway

Fox 8 recently reported that Cedar Point officials confirmed in May that debris from one of their roller coasters broke off from the ride during Memorial Day Weekend. According to officials in the Park, part of a urethane tire tread separated from the wheel on the famous roller coaster, Corkscrew, falls onto the midway, where Guests have a path to walk through the coaster safely.

Thankfully, no Guests were injured when the debris fell from the coaster, and no other reports of any damage to the coaster or those on board came about. A representative from the Ohio Department of Agriculture said they were unaware of the situation unfolding as “all rollercoasters were inspected and permitted before the Park opened for the season.”

The ODA official continued their statement by saying that while inspecting the Corkscrew at Cedar Point, the roller coaster “passed inspection.” The ODA official went on to mention how the theme Park is responsible for continuing to conduct daily maintenance and performance checks before opening the Park.

Top Thrill Dragster – The Other Incident at This Theme Park

Back in August of 2021, a part flew off of the Top Thrill Dragster, leading to a 44-year-old woman getting hit in the head as she stood in line. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for her non-life-threatening injuries. State investigators were brought in to conduct thousands of maintenance page reviews, witness reports, and laboratory testing. The division concluded that Cedar Fair was found not guilty due to “insufficient evidence” that the theme Park violated any laws or rules in Ohio that led to the unfortunate accident. The attraction has been shut down since 2021, with a potential retheming soon.

Cedar Point is home to Cedar Point Shores, Cedar Point Shores Water Park, and Cedar Point Resort. The Theme Park is home to one of the world’s tallest and most intense thrill rides, Millenium Force. Cedar Fair Entertainment Company owns the Park. Cedar Point Resort is one of the best amusement Parks in the country, rivaling places like Kings Island, Adventure Island, and many more around the area.

