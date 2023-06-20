Devastating Storm Leaves Disney Property in Ruins

A powerful storm swept across Disneyland Paris a few days ago, leading to massive Disney property damage within the Resort and even causing some property to collapse.

Powerful Storm Sweeps Through Disneyland Paris, Damaging and Bringing Ruin to Surrounding Disney Property

On Sunday, June 18, a powerful storm swept through the area covering Disneyland Paris. Fencing along the Resort and other significant damages were reported across the Park. The storm formed around 7 p.m. and halted almost everything within Disneyland Paris, including attractions, parades, and much more. Aside from the fencing being blown down, large portions of the Park were flooded due to the torrential downpour from the storm.

The storm was so powerful it left a small portion of the Resort in ruins. Located within the Resort hub of Disneyland Paris, the Walt Disney billboard and part of the attached construction wall came tumbling down due to the storm that swept across the area. It left the ample signage in ruins, which speaks to the storm’s power as metal and concrete protected the sign from taking a tumble.

Le barricade et le panneau sont là depuis 1994 j’ai l’impression c’est le mur de Berlin qui s’est écroulé https://t.co/GODQmDXW2R — Barbie Pecresse (@Drxgonz75) June 18, 2023

Per the image above, here is the translated text from the user who retweeted the image from DLP Report:

The barricade and the sign have been there since 1994 I feel like it’s the Berlin wall that came down. – @Drxgonz75 on Twitter

DLP Report on Twitter provided everyone with a detailed look at the devastation following the collapse of this monumental signage inside Disneyland Resort. Thankfully, no one was hurt or injured due to the storm or the ruins left by it. The sign has been around since 1994, and many fans and Guests were shocked and horrified by the ruins of this once-magical place. Thankfully, barricades immediately covered the sign to keep Guests safe and away from the collapsed signage. Other Guests were happy to see the sign come down as the poster on the sign was old and outdated.

nan mais tant mieux ce machin commençait à me mettre sur les nerfs !!!! vieille affiche de merde — lea (ᴘʜ.ᴅ. ɪɴ ɪᴅɢᴀғ ᴍᴀɴᴀɢᴇᴍᴇɴᴛ) (@whowantsfudge) June 18, 2023

Per the image above, here is the translated text from the user who commented on the retweeted photo from the DLP Report:

nah but so much the better this thing was starting to get on my nerves!!!! old s*** poster – @whowantsfudge on Twitter

Disneyland Paris has no official word on how long it will take to fix the gigantic sign left in ruins from the storm that passed through. There is no official word on whether Disneyland Paris will attempt to resolve the sign and bring it back to its original form. No other comment on any other ruined Disney property at this time.

Disneyland Paris Faces Ongoing Cast Member Strikes

As the Cast Member strikes continue in Disneyland Paris, Guest experience continues to plummet as multiple attractions, shows, and more are canceled. The Cast Member strike occurred on June 19, causing Guests to exit the Park in the hundreds. Once again, protesters stormed the gates of the Park with signs in hand and their demands in order as they made their way through the Park. The last few Cast Member strikes caused significant disruptions throughout the Park, leading to Disneyland Paris issuing alleged reimbursements for Guests tickets. (The official Disneyland Paris people have not confirmed this).

The result of these strikes come after Walt Disney World Resort bumped up the pay for its Cast Members following months of back and forth with Cast Member Unions and Disney World Resort officials.

