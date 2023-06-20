Cast Member Strikes Bring Magic to a Halt in Paris

As the Cast Member strikes continue in Disneyland Paris, Guest experience continues to plummet as multiple attractions, shows, and more are canceled.

Disneyland Paris Suffers Multiple Massive Cast Member Protests

The battle for higher pay and better living wages rages on as Disneyland Paris is struck with several large Cast Member protests over a short period. The DLP Report mentioned days ago that a new Cast Member strike would again take over the famous Disney Park in Paris. DLP Report sent out a message of warning to Guests looking to attend the Park over the next few days, going into the upcoming weekend:

⚠️ Disneyland Paris Cast Members and Unions have decided to go on a new strike Monday June 19. Expect entertainment cancellations, demonstrations and disruptions to general operations. pic.twitter.com/wUp4K84ah0 — DLP Report (@DLPReport) June 13, 2023

The Cast Member strike occurred yesterday, June 19, causing Guests to exit the Park in the hundreds. Once again, protesters stormed the gates of the Park with signs in hand and their demands in order as they made their way through the Park. The last few Cast Member strikes caused significant disruptions throughout the Park, leading to Disneyland Paris issuing alleged reimbursements for Guests tickets. (The official Disneyland Paris people have not confirmed this).

Wait times for attractions throughout the Park reached new heights during the strike, leading to many angry and disappointed Guests on vacation. According to Thrill Data, the wait times for the most popular attractions at Disneyland Paris reached four times higher than usual. The ongoing tensions will ultimately lead to an explosive situation that might be bad for Disney and its Cast Members. Multiple attractions and parades had been closed during the strike, and again, more parades were canceled yesterday.

Disneyland Paris Forced to Cancel and Shut Down Multiple Parades

As mentioned above, Disneyland Paris was forced to close down the Disney Stars on Parade due to the Cast Member strike yesterday inside the Park. The DLP Report was able to capture a video of the moment Disney announced the Disney Stars parade:

Disney Stars on Parade has been canceled. pic.twitter.com/QCJBnIYIzm — DLP Report (@DLPReport) June 19, 2023

Aside from the Disney Stars parade getting canceled yesterday afternoon, the 2:55 p.m. showing of “Dream…and Shine Brighter” performance was also shut down due to the ongoing Cast Member strikes that occurred yesterday at Disneyland Paris Resort:

The 2:55pm performance of “Dream… and Shine Brighter” has been canceled as striking Cast Members have returned to Main Street: pic.twitter.com/epZRC3Pkkr — DLP Report (@DLPReport) June 19, 2023

As these performances and parades were shut down, overall Guests experience plummeted as the Park suffered Park attendance shortages since Guests were not looking to deal with the protests and strikes that took over Disneyland Paris. Disney has yet to release official statements regarding the Cast Member strikes, as demands have been claimed.

Video: Disneyland Paris Cast Members stage another day of strikes and demonstrations, as Disney continues to largely ignore their demands: pic.twitter.com/dSSNJSjk7I — DLP Report (@DLPReport) June 19, 2023

If you want to visit Disneyland Paris anytime soon, you may need to contact the Park to ensure your overall Guest experience will not be directly affected by the Cast Member strikes, which have no end in sight now.

