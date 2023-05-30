Wait Times Soar as Disney Park Cast Members Go On Strike

As Cast Members go on strike for the second time in a week, wait times are officially skyrocketing.

There’s a lot of tension between Disneyland Paris management and its Cast Members right now. For the past few months, workers at its Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, and numerous hotels have pushed for a monthly wage increase of €200, increased mileage allowances, and more flexible scheduling.

On May 23, approximately 500 Disneyland Paris Cast Members went on strike to pressure Disney into meeting their demands. This led to the cancelation of multiple shows and parades, including “Disney Stars On Parade” and “Dream… And Shine Brighter!”

Disneyland Paris’ management team subsequently sat down with unions on May 26. However, the two parties failed to reach a negotiation, leaving the unions with no choice but to call for the Resort’s biggest mobilization ever on May 30.

As the strike played out today, multiple lands were swarmed with 1,000 Cast Members. Videos shared on Twitter by DLP Report showed Guests cheering on Cast Members as they marched upon Fantasyland, chanting: “The parade is us!” Disneyland Paris Guests were warned about the action in advance and told to change their plans if possible to avoid disruption.

Like the last strike, said disruption has taken the form of canceled shows and parades. This time around, it’s also caused a huge surge in wait times for those trying to ride the Resort’s attractions.

According to Thrill Data, the average wait times this morning were at some points four times higher than other mornings in the past week. At 3.45 p.m. (CET), the ride with the highest wait time was Autopia (100 minutes), which is 121.4% longer than usual. The wait to meet Mickey Mouse also hit 100 minutes.

Until Disneyland Paris management reaches an appropriate agreement with the unions representing its Cast Members, it’s likely this won’t be the last strike to hit the Resort. France is currently in the middle of a wave of protests regarding workers’ rights, with many disgruntled by the government’s decision to raise the pension age by two years.