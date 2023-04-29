As more politicians continue to stir debate, political protests could hinder Disney Park operations, affecting Guests’ experiences.

While Disney Parks worldwide are some of the most magical and happiest places on Earth, the Parks are, unfortunately, not exempt from suffering due to local, national, or global adversities such as the global COVID-19 pandemic or the ongoing political turmoil in Central Florida surrounding Governor Ron DeSantis and Walt Disney World Resort.

The ongoing tug-war over the Reedy Creek Improvement District between Ron DeSantis and The Walt Disney Company has, fortunately, not affected theme park operations at the Orlando-based Resort — at least not yet. However, the uncertainty of resolving this conflict has more than a few Disney fans — yours truly included — worried about the future of Disney World’s operations.

Unfortunately, it would appear that political adversities are not only a national problem, as an overseas Disney Park could see its operations affected by political protests possibly taking place this weekend.

Political Protests in France

Paris is undoubtedly, one of the most beautiful destinations for a springtime break. But the capital city and the rest of France are currently seeing increasing protests and strikes, causing massive piles of rubbish to flood the towns and multiple transportation disruptions for most of 2023. And the following days of action and demonstrations could impact travelers planning to visit Disneyland Paris this weekend.

What triggered the current protests in France?

A series of civil unrest incidents began on January 19, 2023, after French President Emmanuel Macron used his constitutional powers to push a raise in the pension age in France from 62 to 64 without a parliamentary vote.

The pension reform has triggered growing strikes and protests across the country, with major cities like Paris, Lyon, Marseille, and Bordeaux seeing the most significant action, sometimes leading to violent clashes with police. French of most sectors, including transport workers, rubbish collection, and teachers, have taken part in the strikes, causing significant stops in multiple services across the country.

Are protests still happening?

The short answer is yes. While the protests and strikes in France have been intermittent, it is hard to know when — and if — they will stop. Per a EuroNews report, there have been 13 strike days so far, and disruptions could continue into the summer if there is no resolution to the objections over pension reforms.

Walkouts were expected on April 28, with no details on the magnitude of the day’s actions. Additionally, strikes are expected on May 1 — France’s Labor Day — a traditional day for labor union action. Unions have reportedly called for widespread protests that will likely attract thousands of attendees, and disruption to regular services — possibly including transportation such as Eurostar and the TGV (Train à Grande Vitesse, “high-speed train”) — is to be expected.

A EuroNews report states: “The left-wing leader of the La France Insoumise party, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, has said that the day will be ‘decisive.’ The more moderate CFDT union has said that it will focus its efforts on ‘a big day of mobilization on May 1st’ instead of joining in on previous actions.”

While protests have led to violent clashes with police, there aren’t any current travel warnings in place for France. Travelers are instead advised to monitor the situation and check for updates ahead of their trips. EuroNews states, “Currently, you are far more likely to suffer from travel disruption than anything else.”

Are the protests affecting Disneyland Paris operations?

Protests are not directly affecting Park operations at Disneyland Paris. However, public demonstrations and the disruption of public transportation services could make it harder to get to Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park.

Inside the Magic reported on the cancelation of all Eurostar in December 2022 due to strikes, affecting trips departing from the London St Pancras International Station to Marne-la-Vallée, opposite the Disneyland Paris Park gates. Fortunately, Eurostar has not released a similar statement regarding the ongoing protests in France as of this article’s publishing, meaning Eurostar trips are unlikely to be affected this weekend.

Previous protests against Disneyland Paris

While the current pension reform protests and strikes against the pension reforms are not affecting Disneyland Paris directly, frustrated Guests rallied against the Parisian Disney Park’s reservation system in 2022. “Les Oreilles Jaunes” or “The Yellow Ears” planned and promoted a series of pacific protests outside Disneyland Hotel and Disney Village — Disneyland Paris’ equivalent of Disney Springs — to express their discontent with the Park’s reservation system for Annual Passholder. While the movement did not escalate, Disneyland Paris introduced additional security on the dates of the protests, causing delays and angering Guests visiting the Parks.

Protests affecting Walt Disney World Resort

While Walt Disney World Resort is embroiled in a lengthy tug-war against Governor Ron DeSantis, fortunately, no political protests are currently affecting the Orlando-based Disney Resort. However, previous protests have impacted Disney’s stance on several hot topics.

A quick recap of the Disney vs. DeSantis tug-war

Governor Ron DeSantis and The Walt Disney Company have been in a year-long battle over the Reedy Creek Improvement District since the company opposed the divisive Parental Rights in Education — commonly known as “Don’t Say Gay” — law in early 2022. And while the Florida Governor has built a political brand by going toe-to-toe with the businesses he identifies as “woke,” the ongoing tug-war against Disney seems to be damaging DeSantis’ image more than it is helping him, with former US president Donald Trump blasting DeSantis and supporters commenting that the governor “got out-negotiated by Mickey Mouse.”

Regardless, DeSantis refuses to give up, threatening retaliation against Disney World with tolls, taxes, and even teasing the construction of a state prison steps away from Walt Disney World’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT — completely disregarding how these extreme measures could affect business owners in the area.

The latest development saw Disney filing a lawsuit against the Florida governor, and while the bold maneuver sparked the interest of thousands, DeSantis was quick to brush it off, commenting that Disney’s suit has no merit.

“Don’t Say Gay” protests

As mentioned above, Governor Ron DeSantis’ year-long battle against The Walt Disney Company started with a disagreement of ideals when the Florida governor set the infamous Parental Rights in Education — commonly known as “Don’t Say Gay” — Bill in motion.

Surprisingly, The Walt Disney Company didn’t immediately take a stance regarding the bill and its impact on Florida society. This “neutrality” caused multiple Cast member protests and put the company under tremendous social pressure, which forced The Walt Disney Company to release a statement supporting the LGBTQIA+ community.

And while this firm stance has caused a backlash with fans and media reporters criticizing the company for “pushing ‘woke’ garbage in [their] faces,” The Walt Disney Company has repeatedly stated throughout media outlets, “Disney is committed to celebrating an inclusive, respectful world.” The company’s website states, “We create authentic and unforgettable stories, characters, experiences, and products that capture the imagination of our global audiences.”

Other political — and non-political — protests at Disney World

Disney World has seen its fair share of protests, from Cast Members seeking better working conditions and pay increases to white supremacists taking the Resort’s entrance. LGBTQIA+ groups have also gathered at the Walt Disney World Resort entrance, and even a Guest pursuing a confusing cause has been seen in front of the Orlando Resort’s welcome sign.

Fortunately, the demonstrations stated above have not affected theme park operations. However, they surely startled Guests entering the Most Magical Place on Earth for a day of family fun.

How is Disneyland holding up?

While Disneyland Resort has not been involved in the conflict against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the Happiest Place on Earth has not been exempt from seeing protestors outside its gates.

Has Disneyland faced similar difficulties?

Perhaps the only political difficulty Walt Disney’s original theme park has faced recently has been the extended closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney District remained closed longer than Walt Disney World Resort due to more strict control measures and a higher tier of COVID-19 test positivity and case rate.

However, the Southern California Disney Park saw political protests last year when “anti-groomer” protesters flooded Harbor Boulevard amid the start of the “Don’t Say Gay” debacle. Fortunately, despite fans threatening to protest against the divisive reimagining of Splash Mountain to turn it into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure have not seen protesters recently.