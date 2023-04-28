DeSantis Will Lose in “Bloodbath” Case Against Disney

Disney has made one thing very clear; don’t h’yuck with them.

It’s been a tough month to be Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The roller coaster that has been DeSantis stripping Walt Disney World of their special tax district, only for Disney to take all power back right from under their noses, has culminated in Disney filing a 77-page lawsuit against the Governor. All of this happened just as DeSantis was allegedly preparing to announce his 2024 Presidential Campaign.

Surely DeSantis’ supporters will rally behind him, right? Many conservative Floridians and Disney fans have been complaining that Disney has gone too “woke” in the past few years. Perhaps, in their eyes, the actions that DeSantis has taken are exactly what’s needed to teach the company a lesson. Maybe his constituents DO think this is best for Florida and believe that when this case goes to court, DeSantis will easily emerge victorious.

Well, if there’s one tweet that encapsulates the real public opinion on this case, it’s probably this one.

Goofy Beats Ron DeSantis To Death With Crowbar https://t.co/HuwwokifJi pic.twitter.com/bi1VNd2y2G — The Onion (@TheOnion) April 28, 2023

The above Tweet is obviously satire and comes from the satirical news outlet The Onion, but what’s lying behind it is very true; the general public believes not only that Ron DeSantis will be annihilated by Disney’s legal team, but people can’t wait to watch it happen. When the lawsuit was first filed, “Go Disney” started trending on Twitter, amassing thousands in support of the company over the Governor.

Many others are laughing over the mere prospect of attempting to take on Disney’s legal team. “Disney will bury a stay-at-home mom making $5 Mickey crafts on Etsy without batting an eye,” said @madteamichelle on Twitter, “I’d be terrified right now if I was Ron DeSantis.” In fact, Twitter is flooded with memes and commentary on the feud, mostly about how foolish of an idea people think it is to go to court with Disney.

Disney and their lawyers looking at Ron DeSantis pic.twitter.com/2t4Ths48El — Sopranos World (@SopranosWorld) April 28, 2023

On a Reddit thread about Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy urging DeSantis to stand down, one user commented “I can only imagine that quite a number of Disney lawyers have been waiting their entire careers for a moment like this.” Disney has assembled an intense legal team in response to the case, including Daniel Petrocelli, who famously represented the family of Ronald Goldman in a civil lawsuit against OJ Simpson in 1997, which resulted in the family receiving $8 million in damages.

Another Reddit thread has users commenting on how open-and-shut the case is. “Is it legal to gamble on the outcome of a trial? Because I think I’d like to…” one user commented. Another remarked, “This case is gonna be a bloodbath. DeSantis has been extremely open about how this is retaliation for Disney speaking against him. Throw in Disney paying for some of the country’s best lawyers, and this case could ruin DeSantis’ political future in a heartbeat.”

Whatever nuances you throw in, the general public opinion seems to agree on one thing; ya done Goofed, Ron.