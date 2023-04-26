“Go Disney” Trends In Wake of DeSantis Lawsuit

As the DeSantis-Disney feud intensifies with a lawsuit against the Florida governor, thousands of people have rallied in support of the entertainment company.

Related: Inside Disney’s DeSantis Lawsuit

The whole conflict began when the company spoke out against DeSantis’ controversial “Don’t Say Gay” Bill, an action that angered the Republican Governor. He immediately made motions to remove the board in charge of Disney’s special Reedy Creek Improvement District to institute one controlled by him.

However, Disney pulled a fast one on DeSantis’ new board by creating a contract with the former board which gave the company control of the Reedy Creek Improvement District until the last living descendent of King Charles III passed away. Currently, said descendent is two years old.

Related: Gov. Ron DeSantis Claims Administration Not Consumed by ‘Petty Controversy’ Despite Conflict With Disney

DeSantis and his board have since gone to war with the most magical place on Earth with multiple vague threats, including the potential of building a prison right next to Walt Disney World. This culminated in the new board nullifying the previous contract and passing a ruling that Disney World cannot enforce COVID-19 restrictions any longer.

Disney swiftly responded by suing the Florida Governor, alleging that these attacks were a political effort to hurt their business, almost as if they had been waiting for this moment. Not only has this caused fellow Republicans to back away even further from the potential Presidential candidate, but fans showed up in droves online to support Uncle Walt.

“Go Disney” Trends as Fans Stand Beside The House of Mouse

Related: DeSantis Responds to Disney World Lawsuit, Refuses to Back Down

Within hours, thousands of people have taken to Twitter with the phrase “Go Disney,” cheering on the beloved company against Governor Ron DeSantis.

One fan replied to an initial report of the lawsuit by saying, “About time. It should have happened sooner.” Another voiced their support with the hashtag “Don’t mess with the mouse” while someone else said, “I’m with the House of Mouse.”

Disney Sues Gov. DeSantis, Says Political Retaliation Threatening Business… I’m with the House of Mouse. Go Disney! https://t.co/2vHjuSIdUL — Amy Freeman-Britton (@chilpark) April 26, 2023

Meanwhile, Twitter user Clair was much more definitive, saying, “Ron DeSantis is done… Never bet against The Mouse.”

Another supporter was much more literary in their Tweet, comparing DeSantis to Captain Ahab from the novel Moby-Dick (1851). They also supported the statement with a humorous image of DeSantis running away from Mickey Mouse.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is about to find out the hard way he's just a politician and politicians come and go. Meanwhile Disney is a massive corporation and one of the biggest drivers of the Florida economy. He's Captain Ahab and Disney is going to devour him! Go Disney! pic.twitter.com/1IywSjX73f — Dude (@ZeroFX2Give) April 26, 2023

Not every person who has tweeted in support of the media conglomerate is happy about it, with one saying, “I’m not happy that my state’s governor has put me in the position of supporting a cold and greedy capitalist corporation, but this is the world of 2023.”

The most surprising supporter is Abigail E. Disney. The granddaughter of Roy Disney has been notoriously critical of the company since 2019 when she called out CEO Bob Iger’s financial compensation. However, it looks like she’s standing by the company her family started against DeSantis.

“This is thrilling news. I certainly have my issues with them but they are dead right here. Go Disney.”

This is thrilling news. I certainly have my issues with them but they are dead right here. Go Disney. Disney sues Gov. Ron DeSantis, alleging political retaliation https://t.co/SIZhJEqYdq — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) April 26, 2023

While there are definitely people out there on the other side of this issue, Disney fans and even some enemies have been much more vocal in their support of the company. It looks like Governor Ron DeSantis is getting much more of a fight than he bargained for.

Where do you stand on the Disney-DeSantis lawsuit? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!