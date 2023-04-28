Disney Kills DeSantis’ Presidential Campaign

Disney’s lawsuit against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis could be the final nail in the coffin for his presidential aspirations.

By now, we’re sure you’ve heard about the Walt Disney Company’s lawsuit against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The company is suing him for violating their freedom of speech as a company in response to their speaking out against the Governor’s controversial Parental Rights in Education Act, or “Don’t Say Gay” law. Following Disney’s statement, DeSantis launched a targeted retaliation campaign against Walt Disney World, including stripping them of their special tax district, threatening to build a prison behind the Magic Kingdom, threatening to increase tolls on roads leading to the property, and more.

Prior to the battle with Disney, DeSantis was seen as a frontrunner for the Republican Presidential nomination, as many Republicans are looking to split away from the candidacy of Former President Donald Trump, who announced he will also be running in 2024. DeSantis had yet to announce his campaign officially, and even denied that he was running, but many political experts and Republican officials seemed to think his political actions pointed towards a running annoucement.

The Governor even recently went on a book tour for his memoir that appeared to serve as a soft-launch of the campaign. Pages of and quotes from this book were used in Disney’s 77-page complaint.

The lawsuit has seemingly changed everything.

Despite the Governor’s office’s comment that ther lawsuit against Disney is to protect “the will of the voters,” many have made it clear that they do not side with DeSantis on this issue. Social issue beliefs aside, one of the most important tenants of DeSantis’ party is that of free business, and both sides of the political spectrum view DeSantis’ actions as defiling that. Republicans believe that corporations get First Amendment rights, and therefore to legally punish Disney for exercising free speech would be to throw away what a large part of the party is built on.

Not to mention, several prominent Republicans believe that DeSantis has taken the battle too far. Former President Trump took to Truth Social to say, “DeSanctus is being absolutely destroyed by Disney. His original P.R. plan fizzled, so now he’s going back with a new one in order to save face.” Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy also said on CNBC that DeSantis should “sit down and negotiate” with Disney as opposed to carrying out a legal battle.

“This is a big employer inside Florida,” he added. “I think the governor should sit down with them. I don’t think the idea of building a prison next to a place that you bring your family is the best idea. I think it’d be much better if you sat down and solved the problems.”

According to FiveThirtyEight, Trump has a 27-point lead over DeSantis in national polls, and DeSantis’ rating has only continued to trickle downwards. Disney’s suit was also recently assigned to an Obama-appointed judge, and between Disney’s impressive legal team, public opinion on the case, and the evidence against the Governor and his board, things are looking extremely favorable for Disney.

DeSantis is going to need some real pixie dust to secure the Republican nomination. And Disney surely isn’t going to give him any.