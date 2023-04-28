DeSantis Plagiarizes Disney In Latest Political Move

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been fighting non-stop against Walt Disney World and the Walt Disney Company for the last year over Disney’s refusal to support his “Don’t Say Gay” bill among other political proposals. DeSantis has gone after the Reedy Creek Improvement District, dismantling their power and implementing his own Tourism Board, threatening tolls, taxes, and a state prison, and more. Recently, Disney finally fired back by filing a lawsuit against the Florida Governor, claiming that his retaliation was a direct violation of their First Amendment rights.

Now, however, it’s possible Disney may also have a copyright or trademark suit against DeSantis as well. DeSantis is currently on a “book tour” around the country, promoting his book, The Courage to be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival. However, his book tour is doubling as a soft-launch presidential campaign as the 2024 hopeful has made no secret about his plan to run against former President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination.

In a recent stop in South Carolina, DeSantis was selling hats with the phrase “DeSantis President 2024” on them, with his name obviously using the font that Disney has become so well-known for. While it could be a cheeky nod to his ongoing battle against the company, DeSantis has jokingly been called a “Disney adult,” with his wedding going viral after being discovered it was held at the Grand Floridian Resort in Walt Disney World.

these hats ripping off Disney's logo were sold during a DeSantis book tour even last week in South Carolina (Getty) pic.twitter.com/q8dh4DXDHA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 27, 2023

The font used on the hats is an obvious reference to the classic “Walt Disney” stylized font, which could spell more trouble for DeSantis. Disney has a trademark on the font, preventing others from using the exact or even similar style font. Disney is no stranger to striking down crafters and small businesses that infringe on their brand, including Etsy sellers, ear sellers, and more.

With the obvious rip off of Disney’s distinct font promoting DeSantis’s presidential run, the Florida Governor may have landed himself in more hot water with the company. His political opponents and previous colleagues have started to turn from him as he continues his battle, and this may be his final straw.

What do you think of DeSantis’s latest actions? Share your thoughts in the comments below!