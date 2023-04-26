Amid the heated legal battle between Ron DeSantis and The Walt Disney Company, a Disney legend has sided against the Florida Governor, teasing DeSantis, saying, “You wanna play games motherf*cker?!”

Disney shocked fans and followers of the ongoing legal battle between The Walt Disney Company and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, as the company announced that they would take legal action against DeSantis earlier today. The controversial move has sparked mixed reactions across social media and caused Governor Ron DeSantis and his team to double down on their stance, refusing to back down in the tug-war for the Reedy Creek Improvement District — which has business owners in the area terrified of the repercussions of the battle.

While Disney fans and political followers have voiced their opinions on the latest developments, Disney Legend Josh Gad shared his stance boldly yet hilariously, siding with The Walt Disney Company.

Earlier today, Gad reacted to the news of Disney filing a lawsuit against Ron DeSantis over the Reedy Creek Improvement District takeover, sharing a GIF of Samuel L. Jackson from the 2021 movie Spiral saying, “You wanna play games motherf*cker?!”

While Disney Legend Josh Gad didn’t share any further comments on the DeSantis conflict, his and thousands of fans’ confidence in Disney and its legal team’s dexterity amid this legal battle is evident. Particularly since Disney’s previous maneuver caught Governor DeSantis and his team off-guard, making them powerless before the handover and reigniting hopes to take the Reedy Creek Improvement District back.

A quick recap of the DeSantis vs. Disney World battle

Governor Ron DeSantis and The Walt Disney Company have been in a year-long battle since the company opposed the divisive Parental Rights in Education — commonly known as “Don’t Say Gay” — law in early 2022. And while the Florida Governor has built a political brand by going toe-to-toe with the businesses he identifies as “woke,” the ongoing tug-war against Disney seems to be damaging DeSantis’ image more than it is helping him, with former US President Donald Trump blasting the Governor and supporters commenting that the Governor “got out-negotiated by Mickey Mouse.”

However, DeSantis keeps swinging, threatening Walt Disney World with tolls, taxes, and even teasing the construction of a state prison steps away from Walt Disney World’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT — completely disregarding how these extreme measures could affect business owners in the area. With victories on both sides, it would appear that this tug-war is far from over.

