Disney’s Lawsuit Warns Small Business Owners: DeSantis is After You

Disney’s lawsuit against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a dire warning to small business owners in Florida; DeSantis is coming for you and your small business next.

Earlier today, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District nullified a previous Reedy Creek Improvement District agreement that stripped the new board of its power – an agreement that the District signed and agreed to in a public hearing. Walt Disney World responded within minutes by filing a lawsuit against Ron DeSantis and the members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

Disney cited several complaints in the 77-page lawsuit and claims that they are the victim of “a targeted campaign of government retaliation—orchestrated at every step by Governor DeSantis as punishment for Disney’s protected speech—now threatens Disney’s business operations, jeopardizes its economic future in the region, and violates its constitutional rights.”

However, there is one thing that Disney made clear toward the end of its complaint; they may have the power and resources to fight against DeSantis weaponizing government power, but if he can do this with a corporation as large as Disney, what happens when he does the same to a small or locally-owned business?

In their complaint, they call themselves fortunate to have the necessary resources to battle the State, “a stand smaller businesses and individuals might not be able to take when the State comes after them for expressing their own views. In America, the government cannot punish you for speaking your mind.”

Disney CEO Bob Iger has been very vocal that he considers DeSantis’ actions “anti-business” and “anti-Florida,” and Disney even recently posted a new page on their website explaining the importance of the Reedy Creek Improvement District. They are also the single largest taxpayer in Florida and the largest employer in Central Florida with over 70,000 Cast Members.

Small business owners are already feeling the heat. At the same April 26 meeting, attraction, shop, and restaurant owners that operate in Disney Springs arrived to voice their concerns. Owners of Wine Bar George, T-Rex Cafe, The Boathouse, Splitsville, Basin, and more raised concerns about new policies affecting their business and workers. Despite saying they heard the owners’ concerns, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District then stated that they would have to raise taxes in the district.

“At the beginning of the meeting, they couldn’t be any nicer. At the end of the meeting, they say they are going to raise taxes,” said Steve Schussler, the creator of Disney Springs locations like T-Rex Cafe and The Boathouse, to the Orlando Business Journal.

DeSantis and his board do not admit any wrongdoing. In a press release, the Governor’s communication director wrote that the “lawsuit is yet another example of [Disney’s] hope to undermine the will of the Florida voters and operate outside the bounds of the law.”