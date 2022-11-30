Cast Members Form Mass Protest Outside Walt Disney World

Unionized Disney Cast Members are rallying together in Kissimmee, Florida, to protest their low wages just outside The Walt Disney World Resort. “Disney workers need a raise” is one of the chants that could be heard.

A large group is protesting outside the Resort, with a few photos being shared online. You can see the protest down below, thanks to a few photos tweeted by Katie Rice (@katievrice):

Happening now: Unionized Disney employees are rallying in Kissimmee, just off Disney World property, for a fair wage. Unions representing Disney’s employees are continuing bargaining this week. Wage increases, health care costs and retirement are issues still on the table.

Cast Members have been negotiating topics including wages, healthcare costs, retirement, child bonding leave, and more for quite some time, with things coming to a head tonight.

This protest comes after Walt Disney World was unable to come to an agreement with the Cast Member a few weeks ago. Local Workers 737, which represents Orlando Hotel and Restaurant workers, including Disney Cast Members, shared an update on Facebook back in October which revealed details on the initial negotiations.

“They offered to increase most workers’ pay by only $1 per hour every year for 5 years. The Company also offered additional increases for Housekeepers, Cooks and Dishwashers,” the Union wrote. “The Company said “No” to all of the Union’s other economic proposals regarding pension, health insurance, guaranteed 40 hours, premiums and other important issues.” Ten thousand members voted to support the Union’s contract proposal, which demanded at least a $5 per hour pay increase for all workers within the next three years.

