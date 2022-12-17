Thousands of Guests Could Have Their Disney Vacation Ruined This Holiday Season

Thousands of Guests with an upcoming Disney vacation could see their trips ruined this holiday season.

Disney Parks worldwide are some of the most popular destinations, welcoming millions of fans every year eager to immerse themselves in the magic of Disney storytelling. And the holidays are no exception, as families from across the world travel to spend the most wonderful time of the year at Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland, Shanghai Disney Resort, and Tokyo Disney Resort.

However, thousands of Guests with an upcoming Disney vacation could see their trip ruined due to unforeseen closures recently announced by one of the most important transportation companies in Europe.

Eurostar — the only high-speed train directly linking the United Kingdom to France, Belgium, and the Netherlands — recently announced that the company would cancel all trains due to run on Monday, December 26, for all Eurostar destinations. This closure includes the route from the London St Pancras International Station to Marne-la-Vallée, opposite the Disneyland Paris Park gates.

When trying to book a train ticket from the London St Pancras International Station to Disneyland Paris for December 26, the official Eurostar website states, “Sorry, no trains are available on this date. This could be because the train is sold out, the service is not running, or because tickets are not yet on sale. Please try a different travel date, or check back later.”

Per Eurostar, routes are being affected through late December 2022 and early January 2023 due to strike action by Network Rail staff, who manage the railway infrastructure in the United Kingdom. This strike is causing the company to run a revised timetable on December 23 and 24, with a complete closure of the line on December 26 and possible changes in early January 2023, as Eurostar is currently assessing the impact on their timetable for the beginning of 2023.

Earlier this year, Eurostar announced the complete closure of the direct route to Disneyland Paris via Marne-la-Vallée station, which could make the trip to the Parisian Park more complicated for international Guests.

The Parisian Disney Park recently became a winter wonderland, as iconic landmarks and attractions were covered in a stunning blanket of snow. Disneyland Paris is currently decked for the holidays, with wreaths and decorations, characters like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Pluto, Stitch, and more dressed in their holiday best, unique seasonal offerings, and some of the most magical entertainment offerings.

