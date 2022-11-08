Your Complete Guide to the Holidays at Walt Disney World In 2022

Are you ready for the most wonderful time of the year? Here’s everything you need to know if you plan to spend the holidays at Walt Disney World Resort!

While the Halloween season brought tons of spooktacular fun to Walt Disney World with decorations, seasonal snacks, merchandise, and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, the special seasonal event held at Disney World during select nights of the season, many fans are ready to deck the halls and enjoy the most wonderful time of the year at the Disney Parks. Want to know what’s in store this year? Let us tell you all about it!

When do the holidays begin at Walt Disney World? The holiday celebrations officially start on November 11, bringing festive fun to all 4 Walt Disney World Resort Parks — Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — with unique offerings across the Resort for Guests to enjoy!

Does Disney World decorate the Resort for the holidays? Yes! And festive decorations are just one of the many holiday offerings at Walt Disney World Resort. Disney World decks the halls at all four Parks — Magic Kingdom, Disney's Animal Kingdom, Disney's Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT — with millions of lights, wreaths, Christmas trees, and so many more decorations, each inspired by the theme of the Park you are visiting. For example, Guests visiting Disney's Animal Kingdom can experience the magic of nature with a holiday twist while EPCOT gets adorned with holiday traditions, décor, and cuisine from around the world. At Disney's Hollywood Studios, Guests can embark on yuletide adventures and create memories they'll cherish all season long. And, of course, Magic Kingdom will be the heart of the festive season, giving Guests a chance to get wrapped up in all things merry and bright with sensational sights and dazzling delights this enchanting season during the 50th Anniversary celebration of Walt Disney World Resort. What other offerings can I find during the holidays at Disney World? In addition to mesmerizing decorations, the holidays always bring seasonal offerings to delight Guests during their visit. These offerings include seasonal merchandise, limited-time entertainment, enhanced photo ops, and mouth-watering seasonal snacks and dining offerings. There is much to enjoy at Walt Disney World this holiday season!

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party While there will be holiday magic and fun across the Resort, perhaps the season’s highlight is Disney World’s special holiday event, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. What is Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party? Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is the special seasonal event held at Walt Disney World during the holidays. This special ticketed event invites Guests to savor tasty holiday treats as they explore Magic Kingdom Park and enjoy enchanting entertainment, ride fan-favorite attractions, indulge in mouth-watering snacks, and interact with their favorite Disney characters in their merriest outfits. When does Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party take place? Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party takes place on select nights from November 8 through December 22, 2022, in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort. The scheduled nights for the event this year include the following: November 8, 10, 11, 14, 15, 17, 18, 20, 22, 27, and 29.

December 1, 2, 4, 6, 8, 9, 11, 13, 15, 16, 18, 20, and 22. This festive event takes place from 7 pm to midnight. Guests with tickets to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party will be admitted to Magic Kingdom as early as 4 pm on the valid date of their ticket, giving them even more time to enjoy some Park favorites before the event begins. Per Disney, these date-specific event tickets do not require an additional theme park ticket or theme park reservation. How much are the tickets for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party? Tickets for this year’s Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party range between $149 and $199 per person, depending on the date you’d like to enjoy this event. What are the available dates for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party? As of this article’s publishing on November 7, the official Disney World website lists the following dates still available for this year’s Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party: November 29, with tickets at $169 per adult (Guests 10 years and up) and $159 per child (ages 3-9).

December 1, with tickets at $169 per adult (Guests 10 years and up) and $159 per child (ages 3-9).

December 9, with tickets at $179 per adult (Guests 10 years and up) and $169 per child (ages 3-9).

December 11, with tickets at $179 per adult (Guests 10 years and up) and $169 per child (ages 3-9).

December 13, with tickets at $179 per adult (Guests 10 years and up) and $169 per child (ages 3-9).

December 15, with tickets at $179 per adult (Guests 10 years and up) and $169 per child (ages 3-9).

December 16, with tickets at $179 per adult (Guests 10 years and up) and $169 per child (ages 3-9). It is essential to mention that Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is highly demanded and that tickets can sell out anytime. We strongly advise our readers to check the event’s availability and purchase their tickets in advance if they plan to enjoy this event. You can click here to visit Disney World’s website to do so. What can I do at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party?

Guests who purchase tickets for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party can:

Delight in the amazingly festive Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks show.

Gather to watch Disney Characters give a yuletide nod to the season during Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade.

Gather around Cinderella Castle as live performers dance and sing a medley of delightful holiday songs in Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration.

Get the perfect picture with Disney pals dressed in their Christmas best.

Make their night extra sweet when they explore the Park searching for cookies and cocoa.

Take in the elaborate decorations that bring the season’s spirit to life.

In addition, some of the most popular attractions at Magic Kingdom are available for Guests to enjoy, including:

Fantasyland

Dumbo the Flying Elephant

“it’s a small world”

Peter Pan’s Flight

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

Frontierland

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Splash Mountain

Liberty Square

Haunted Mansion

Tomorrowland

Space Mountain

And many more!

Plus, some attractions will have holiday-themed makeovers, including:

Tomorrowland Speedway Race Through the Holidays.

Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor Holiday Show

Space Mountain – Holiday Run!!

Mad Tea Party in Fantasyland, which becomes a wild and wacky Christmas party.

The world-famous Jingle Cruise, packed with holiday-themed puns.

Holidays at Walt Disney World Resort In addition to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, Walt Disney World is packed with holiday fun during the season. Here are some of the offerings at each Park. Magic Kingdom Park The Magic Kingdom is not only home to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, as Guests can enjoy unique castle projections at Cinderella Castle (presented on nights when Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is not offered), seasonal décor, and limited-time treats at the Park. Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Guests venturing into Disney’s Animal Kingdom this holiday season can enjoy a wild twist on the holiday cheer. Highlights include:

Merry Menagerie – Delight in winter wonders as Discovery Island springs to life with artisan-sculpted puppets of arctic animals—like penguins, reindeer, foxes, and polar bears.

– Delight in winter wonders as Discovery Island springs to life with artisan-sculpted puppets of arctic animals—like penguins, reindeer, foxes, and polar bears. Santa Claus Festive Flotilla – See Santa Claus as he sails down the Discovery River to a jolly, world-beat holiday soundtrack.

– See Santa Claus as he sails down the Discovery River to a jolly, world-beat holiday soundtrack. Discovery Island Drummers Festive Flotilla – Feel the beat as a colorful group of percussionists cruise along the Discovery River, entertaining Guests like you on the shore. Plus, the Park will be decked with holiday décor, and Guests can enjoy Tree of Life Awakenings – Holiday Edition, where the beloved icon will shimmer and sparkle each evening accompanied by a heartwarming musical score.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Your yuletide holiday adventures continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios with all sorts of holiday touches throughout the Park, including:

Sunset Seasons Greetings – Gaze in wonder as the Hollywood Tower Hotel is transformed nightly by holiday projections, alternating with the Beacon of Magic.

– Gaze in wonder as the Hollywood Tower Hotel is transformed nightly by holiday projections, alternating with the Beacon of Magic. Minnie’s Holiday Dine at Hollywood & Vine – Don’t miss Minnie’s merry mealtime at this popular restaurant. Reservations are strongly recommended.

– Don’t miss Minnie’s merry mealtime at this popular restaurant. Reservations are strongly recommended. Santa Claus Motorcade – Catch the Santa Claus Merry Motorcade, where old St. Nick will travel up Hollywood Blvd. in his candy-apple red convertible, packed with a sack of presents!

– Catch the Santa Claus Merry Motorcade, where old St. Nick will travel up Hollywood Blvd. in his candy-apple red convertible, packed with a sack of presents! For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration – Look forward to an unforgettable holiday finale featuring everyone’s favorite snowman, Olaf.

– Look forward to an unforgettable holiday finale featuring everyone’s favorite snowman, Olaf. Dazzling Holiday Décor – Discover seasonal style at every turn—including special holiday touches in Toy Story Land.

EPCOT Like every year, EPCOT will be home to the International Festival of the Holidays, beginning on November 25, 2022, bringing festive sights, sounds, and flavors from around the world during this beloved extravaganza boasting themed Holiday Kitchens and a scrumptious Holiday Cookie Stroll.

Perhaps the highlight of the holidays at EPCOT will be the traditional Candlelight Processional, in which Guests can hear the stirring story of Christmas presented by one of the many celebrity narrators scheduled for this year, accompanied by an orchestra and massed choir—nightly from November 25 to December 30. You can read more about this event and its star-studded cast for this year by clicking here.

In addition, EPCOT will be home to more holiday entertainment with heartwarming performances around World Showcase, including Canadian Holiday Voyageurs, Las Posadas with Mariachi Cobre, the Chinese Lion Dance, and holiday storytellers. Plus, this season, the Guardians of the Galaxy are trading their classic hits playlist for a mash-up of seasonal jams at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. Blast off to the tune of an awesome holiday single, bringing joy to Xandar and Terra, too.

With so much to see and do across the Resort, we can’t wait to celebrate the Holidays at Walt Disney World.

