Major Disney Holiday Decoration Doesn’t Go Up on Time Despite Seasonal Upcharges, Fans Furious

Each year, the Disney Parks boast the overnight transformation from Halloween to Christmas on November 1. While this year was no different, many Magic Kingdom Guests were disappointed when they entered the Disney Park on Tuesday to find that the towering Christmas tree hadn’t been installed on Main Street, U.S.A.

TikToker @cyrusdoesdisney was at Magic Kingdom on November 1 and shared his thoughts on the missing Christmas tree:

The video got thousands of likes and agreeing comments. “Not happy bob. Not happy,” @thatpixieplannerlife wrote.

“The magic of the 24 hr transformation.. and.. and.. there’s no tree?! I’m sorry what’s going on here,” @sapphireeeeeeee said.

“They have a whole special on how the tree and decorations go up the night of Halloween and they just… didn’t this year?!” wrote @hangibs, referencing Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic, a 2017 television special now available on Disney+.

Cole (@bibbidi.bobbidi.beard) shared the video with his own take:

“We need to talk, Bob,” Cole joked, decked out in Disney holiday gear.

“I mean. If only 1 thing was up Nov 1st it should be the tree right?” Cole wrote in the caption of the video.

Cole’s followers agreed, too! “But there were videos of it on trucks, enroute,” @disneytwinmama wrote. “What the heck happened?!”

In good news, Magic Kingdom’s Christmas Tree has returned as of Wednesday, November 2. “Inside Disney” Podcast host and Disney Cast Member Jeffrey Epstein shared the following photos:

Tis the season! 🎄 Always so gobsmacked by the talented cast members who turn Magic Kingdom into a holly jolly wonderland virtually overnight! @disneyparks #WaltDisneyWorld (1/2)

Disney Parks fans can rest… the tree has returned!

