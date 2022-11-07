Walt Disney World Resort is known for its ability to give a facade of nothing ever going wrong.

Though Disney Park Guests know that realities of a theme park happen throughout the day– whether that be ride breakdowns and evacuations or other aspects, like trash overflow, angry line jumpers, and much more– the truth is that Disney does an excellent job of fixing those things when they do happen and taking care of Guests in the process.

But, that doesn’t mean that they don’t happen.

As a matter of fact, over the weekend, there was a mishap with a lamppost at Disney’s Hollywood Studios that will certainly make for a memorable experience for certain Disney Park Guests.

User @themeparkgroupie shared the video on TikTok, giving credit to Brynn Walter-Schreader for the photos.

As you can see in the video, the lamppost snapped and fell into the street at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The glass fixtures that held the lightbulbs were shattered and we can see Disney Cast Members in the picture standing around the light pole and redirecting Guests away from the glass.

Luckily, no injuries were reported from this fall.

There has been no update on what caused the lamppost to fall. Some users on social media speculate that a Guest must have hit it or run into it for it to fall. However, there has been no confirmation.

