Disney World Hard-Ticketed Christmas Party Sells Out

It’s time for Mickey’s Christmas Party, and you’re invited! …But you’ll need a ticket.

From November 8 to December 22, take in the most wonderful time of the year at Magic Kingdom with Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party! This exclusive Walt Disney World Resort hard-ticketed event combines yuletide joy with your favorite Disney characters for a night you’ll never forget.

Tickets regularly sell out for this event, and this year is no different. The second Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party sold out in September. As of October 15, the first week of events on November 8, 10, and 11 are completely full, as well as the only Christmas party taking place during Thanksgiving Week, November 22.

As of Friday, November 4, we can confirm that five more dates are sold out: November 14, 15, and 27, as well as December 20. This leaves only one date in November available, the 29:

Tickets for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party on November 29 and the first two days of December are $169 per adult and $159 per child.

The entire last week of December parties is now sold out, with the last few parties available at peak prices of $179 per adult and $169 per child:

If you’re planning to visit the Most Magical Disney Park on Earth at Christmas, buy your tickets now!

More on Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

Seasonal delights await you at this late-night Magic Kingdom event! Snow falls on Main Street, U.S.A. as you enjoy the holiday season with your family. You might even catch a glimpse of Santa Clause during Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade! From Disney:

Celebrate the most magical season of the year during this holly jolly event! Savor tasty holiday treats as you explore Magic Kingdom park and enjoy enchanting entertainment, favorite attractions and beloved Disney Characters. Here Comes Mickey… and Santa, Too! Get ready for a magical holiday gathering with your loved ones––and some familiar Disney Characters.

Are you going to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party this year?