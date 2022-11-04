Disney World Hard-Ticketed Christmas Party Sells Out

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Jess Colopy Leave a comment
Mickey dresses as Santa greets a family in front of Cinderella Castle in the dark.

Credit: Disney

It’s time for Mickey’s Christmas Party, and you’re invited! …But you’ll need a ticket.

minnies wonderful christmas fireworks
Credit: Disney

From November 8 to December 22, take in the most wonderful time of the year at Magic Kingdom with Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party! This exclusive Walt Disney World Resort hard-ticketed event combines yuletide joy with your favorite Disney characters for a night you’ll never forget.

 Walt Disney World Resort undergoes a magical transformation from Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party practically overnight, meaning Guests have to think about the holiday season a little sooner than they usually do!
Ultimate Disney Christmas Package
Credit: Disney

Tickets regularly sell out for this event, and this year is no different. The second Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party sold out in September. As of October 15, the first week of events on November 8, 10, and 11 are completely full, as well as the only Christmas party taking place during Thanksgiving Week, November 22.

As of Friday, November 4, we can confirm that five more dates are sold out: November 14, 15, and 27, as well as December 20. This leaves only one date in November available, the 29:

An event calendar - with all events but November 29 and December 1 and 2 sold out.
Credit: Disney

Tickets for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party on November 29 and the first two days of December are $169 per adult and $159 per child.

The entire last week of December parties is now sold out, with the last few parties available at peak prices of $179 per adult and $169 per child:

A calendar showing the last week of December parties all sold out.
Credit: Disney

If you’re planning to visit the Most Magical Disney Park on Earth at Christmas, buy your tickets now!

More on Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

Very Merriest After Hours
Credit: Disney

Related: Disney Very Merriest Nites: SOLD OUT!

Seasonal delights await you at this late-night Magic Kingdom event! Snow falls on Main Street, U.S.A. as you enjoy the holiday season with your family. You might even catch a glimpse of Santa Clause during Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade! From Disney:

Celebrate the most magical season of the year during this holly jolly event!

Savor tasty holiday treats as you explore Magic Kingdom park and enjoy enchanting entertainment, favorite attractions and beloved Disney Characters.

Here Comes Mickey… and Santa, Too!

Get ready for a magical holiday gathering with your loved ones––and some familiar Disney Characters.

Are you going to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party this year? 

Jess Colopy

Jess Colopy is a Disney College Program alumni and kid-at-heart. When she’s not furiously typing in a coffee shop, you can find her on the hunt for the newest Stitch pin.

Be the first to comment!