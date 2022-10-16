Tickets Quickly Selling Out for Exclusive Disney Christmas Event

The holidays are quickly approaching, and even though it seems early, now is the time to make your Christmas plans…at least if you plan on visiting Walt Disney World Resort, or more specifically, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, during the holiday season.

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is a separately ticketed event and includes exclusive offerings and shows, such as “Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration,” which is a stage show featuring singing and dancing to holiday songs at Cinderella Castle. Other anticipated events include “Minnie’s Wonderful Christmas Fireworks” and “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade.”

These events take place on select nights from November 8 to December 22. But, because this Holiday Party is popular and looked forward to every year by holiday-obsessed Disney fans, it is selling out quickly. We previously reported on this event selling out, and, as of September 19,

Typically, the first and last events of the season sell out first. However, the first date to sell out this season is the second party on November 10. The first party on November 8 and the last on December 22 are still available.

Now, as of October 15, all dates for the first week are sold out – November 8, 10, and 11. Also, during the week of Thanksgiving, the only weekday that was available (November 22) is sold out. All December dates are still available, but these are more expensive than some of the events in November.

The price range for these events in November is $139-169 for children ages 3-9 and $149-179 for everyone ages 10 and up, and in December, the cost increases to $159-189 for children ages 3-9 and $169-199 for everyone ages 10 and up. For ticket availability, please visit the event website.

However, if you can’t make it to these exclusive events this year, there are still plenty of opportunities to still take that magical trip to Walt Disney World during Christmastime, where you can experience a wide variety of beautiful seasonal décor, decked out attractions, themed food and beverages, and entertainment across the parks.

For instance, there is EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays, “A Merry Menagerie” at Animal Kingdom, and the transformation of the Hollywood Tower Hotel into various scenes at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Additionally, Disney Springs will be a winter wonderland, complete with Disney trees, along with festive food and beverages. So even if you are not able to attend Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, there are a lot of festive events and themes to explore throughout the Walt Disney World Resort.

Will you be attending Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party this year? What are you looking forward to most?