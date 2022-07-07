Disney Announces Tickets Now On Sale For Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

If you love spending the holidays at Walt Disney World Resort, you’re not going to want to miss Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

Earlier this summer, Disney announced that the beloved after-hours event would be returning to Magic Kingdom this year after a two-year hiatus. Last year, Disney hosted the Very Merriest After Hours Special Event, but many Disney Park Guests noted that the event was simply not the same.

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party will take place on select nights from November 8 through December 22.

The event features Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade, Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks show, complimentary cookies and cocoa, beautiful decorations, opportunities to meet your favorite Disney pals dressed in their Christmas best, and a chance to ride your favorite Magic Kingdom attractions with minimal wait times.

Tickets for select Disney Resort Guests had already gone on sale for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, but now tickets are officially on sale for everyone. You can purchase them on the official Disney website here.

Prices range from $149.00 to $199.00 per adult depending on the date, and children ages 3-9 get in for $10.00 less.

Disney’s official description of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

Get ready for a magical holiday gathering with your loved ones––and some familiar Disney Characters. When Mickey celebrates the season, Magic Kingdom park lights up with excitement for Guests of all ages. Joyful music fills the air. Disney Characters don their most festive attire and enchanting entertainment lies around almost every turn! Throughout the evening, you can: Delight in the amazingly festive Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks show!

show! Gather to watch Disney Characters give a yuletide nod to the season during Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade .

. Get the perfect picture with Disney pals dressed in their Christmas best!

with Disney pals dressed in their Christmas best! Make your night extra sweet when you explore the park searching for cookies and cocoa .

. Take in the elaborate decorations that bring the spirit of the season to life! And so much more!

Are you planning a trip to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party this year? Let us know in the comments!