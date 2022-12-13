Disney Announces All-New Restaurant Opening Soon!

Disney just announced an all-new restaurant inspired by the Fab 5 opening this winter. Ready to take the first look?

Disney Parks worldwide continue to show significant progress on their latest projects, including an all-new Moana-inspired attraction coming to EPCOT in Walt Disney World, World of Frozen nearing completion at Hong Kong Disneyland, and Fantasy Springs bringing Tangled, Peter Pan, and Frozen to life at Tokyo Disney Resort. These constant upgrades and improvements to different areas at the Parks aim to improve every Guest’s visit by keeping Disney’s storytelling fresh and immersive, as well as bringing new experiences to Guests worldwide.

As part of these constant upgrades, Disney just shared a sneak peek at an all-new restaurant coming to Shanghai Disney Resort this winter! Donald’s Dine ‘n Delights is arriving in Disneytown — Shanghai Disney Resort’s outdoor shopping, dining, and entertainment district located right next to Shanghai Disneyland — for Guests to enjoy freshly baked specialty pizza, over-the-top milkshakes and rich sundaes in a variety of flavors, and whimsical desserts hosted by Donald Duck himself, all in a charming, Parisian-style garden setting.

Disney Parks Blog states the following, describing the new restaurant, “Waddle down to the beautiful restaurant, where a marquee displaying a smiling Donald Duck donning his chef outfit welcomes all. The exterior features a domed building of glass and brass highlights shaded by beautiful trees — perfect for outdoor seating during the day. An Art Nouveau-style serves as inspiration for the whimsical details adorning the glass and decorative ironwork. As night falls on the quaint café, the golden glow from inside will remind you of ‘The City of Light.’”

While Donald Duck is the star of this new restaurant, Guests can find Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and Pluto throughout the interior of the coming location, as well as Donald’s sweetheart Daisy Duck, his nephews Huey, Dewey, and Louie, and even his sometimes-nemeses Chip & Dale. The iconic group is featured in oval-framed art over booths and tables, but the real highlight of this new dining experience is the breathtaking ceiling mural. Per Disney Parks Blog, “This colorful and charming overhead display shows Donald and his friends sharing a happy moment, similar to those dining alongside friends and family at Donald’s Dine ‘n Delights.”

Disney did not announce an official opening date for this new dining experience. Inside the Magic will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

