Disney Resort Releases New Interactive Holiday Experience

It’s December, which means we can finally pull out those advent calendars to countdown until Christmas!

There are so many things to look forward to this holiday season, especially at the Disney Parks. Disneyland Paris is just one of several Disney Parks celebrating the holidays, yet they are preparing Guests and Disney fans for the holidays in a unique, interactive way.

On Twitter today, @DisneyParis_EN announced the release of a virtual advent calendar, where every day, Disney fans can see what’s behind each door and get a special surprise!

⏰ The countdown to Christmas starts here! It’s time to unveil our Magical Advent Calendar! Stop by every day until 25th December and discover a surprise behind every window that will get you and your loved ones into the Christmas spirit! 🎄🎁✨➡ https://bit.ly/3gR2LFm

⏰ The countdown to Christmas starts here! It’s time to unveil our Magical Advent Calendar! Stop by every day until 25th December and discover a surprise behind every window that will get you and your loved ones into the Christmas spirit! 🎄🎁✨➡ https://t.co/Q5AnJ0JDUG pic.twitter.com/wLhNckzNfx — Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) December 1, 2022

When we accessed the calendar, we discovered that you can only open the door for that day. However, since it’s only the first day of the advent calendar, it’s unclear if you can open doors from the previous day.

As today is December 1, we opened the door marked “1” and received a special surprise- a downloadable GIF of Goofy from a holiday parade! Every day brings a new surprise, so keep checking back each day to see what you can find!

This is just one of the several Christmastime events Disney fans can experience as part of the Disney Enchanted Christmas celebration going on at the Disneyland Paris Resort right now.

From now until January 8, Guests can enjoy the parades, nighttime spectaculars, and other holiday events listed below, with descriptions from Disneyland Paris:

Disney Dreams! of Christmas

The 30th Anniversary is the gift that keeps on giving, with the eagerly anticipated return of the much-adored night-time spectacular Disney Dreams! of Christmas.

Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade!

Whoop and wave for the return of Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade! Our most merrily magical festive procession that beams during the day and sparkles at night.

Magical Christmas Tree Lighting

At dusk, gaze in awe as our giant Christmas tree illuminates Town Square…and your eyes.

“Let’s Sing Christmas!” musical show

Get into the Christmas spirit and sing along with Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy and Goofy in the magical Let’s Sing Christmas!

Meet Disney Characters…and Santa!

Feel the magic of Christmas come to life like nowhere else as you all come together and meet Disney Characters – and even Santa!

For more on these events, be sure to visit the Disneyland Paris website.

Have you tried this interactive advent calendar yet? What are your thoughts on it so far? Tell us in the comments below!