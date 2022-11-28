Holiday Festivities Return to International Disney Park

Ring the Christmas bells! The holiday season just started today at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and will run through January 2, 2023.

According to Disney Parks Blog, “A Disney Christmas” at Hong Kong Disneyland is sure to be a delight for all Guests. And with special entertainment spectaculars, merch, food, and live music, there is plenty of holiday magic to experience at the Park!

On select nights throughout the Park’s holiday season, “Disney Live in Concert!” Holiday Music Celebration will give Guests a variety of live music to enjoy. Whether you’re a fan of classical, jazz, or musical genres, there’s something for you! Additionally, there will also be an event on certain dates entitled “Community’s Got Talent,” in which 12 local community choirs will perform.

To make this celebration even more special, there will be an exciting event called “A Holiday Wish-Come-True Tree Lighting Ceremony!” What makes this event even more unique is that one Guest will be chosen to lead this ceremony each night. It could even be you!

A highlight for several Guests at the Disney Parks during the holiday season is the festive food. And at Hong Kong Disneyland, this is no different! There are so many smells and tastes to experience, such as tasty snacks and treats like popcorn, ice cream, and other bakery goodies.

This year, there are several popcorn options to choose from, especially when purchased in the “Musical Rotating Christmas Popcorn Tin,” which returned to other Disney Parks earlier this season.

There are also several desserts Guests can find around the Park, including “Duffy and Friends Christmas Dessert Lollipop,” a specialized soft service ice cream, and even themed bakery goods such as a star-shaped Duffy and Friends-themed brownie.

If you’re looking for a holiday meal, you can visit Main Street Corner Café Hosted by Coca-Cola, experience authentic Cantonese food at Plaza Inn Hosted by Jade Garden or Chinese comfort food at the Cha Cha Room, or enjoy a semi-buffet at Explorer’s Club Restaurant.

After you find something to eat, be sure to experience some of the incredible nighttime performances, including “Santa Goofy’s Magical Snowfall” and “Mickey and Friends Christmastime Ball” dance party! And after these festivities, you can enjoy “Momentous,” where scenes from beloved classic Disney films such as The Lion King, Frozen, and Peter Pan will be projected onto the Castle of Magical Dreams.

This year, there will be several character meet-and-greet opportunities! Mickey and Friends will be available across the Park, and you can even find some of them dressed in Santa outfits! You can find Santa Mickey or Santa Goofy at The Annex on Main Street, U.S.A., and you can also find Santa Stitch and Angel at Tomorrowland Stage.

Also, be on the lookout for Duffy and Friends! You can find them in their winter ensembles in “Duffy and Friends Winter Wonderland,” where you can take photos with Duffy, LinaBell, and their friends! There will be plenty of Duffy Fans-tasy photo ops throughout the Park, so keep your eyes peeled!

There are also several merch opportunities throughout the Park, with themes such as “Duffy Winter,” “Mickey Family,” and even “Pixar Holidays.” Additionally, Hong Kong Disneyland is giving back during the holiday season. For every Duffy and Friends-themed “Wish Upon A Star” Cushion Blanket that is bought, the Resort will donate HK$50 (or $6.39 in U.S. Dollars) to Make-A-Wish Hong Kong.

And, if you’re looking for another holiday-themed gift, consider sending a holiday card! There are Holiday Wishes Charity Postcards available at the Park. You can find stamps at locations around Main Street, U.S.A., and Fantasyland, and then you can drop off your postcard at the mailbox in front of City Hall.

