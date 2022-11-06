Disney Celebrates “Pop Music” with New Musical Popcorn Tin

It’s a well-known fact that Disneyland and Disney World have some pretty tasty snacks, like churros, Mickey Mouse-shaped pretzels, and especially popcorn. There are several popcorn carts located around the Parks so Guests can purchase popcorn and specialty popcorn buckets as well.

The popcorn buckets are a fan-favorite, especially when it involves a beloved character, attraction, or both, in the case of the Figment popcorn buckets. These were so incredibly popular that there were massive lines in EPCOT as Guests waited to purchase this popcorn bucket, and it even sold out only days after it debuted.

Today, Disney Parks announced on their social media platforms that they are releasing a one-of-a-kind musical popcorn tin at the Disney Parks next week!

This popcorn bucket will be available at select popcorn carts across the Disneyland and Disney World Parks starting on November 11.

The tin is perfect for the holidays, with a red exterior and green holly patterns, complete with decorative moving pictures with Christmas scenes. Additionally, it contains a music box, with a wind-up tool at the bottom of the tin. This allows the box to play a beautiful melody, which is the theme from the long-running Christmas Fantasy Parade at Disneyland.

However, these popcorn tins are only found in the Parks, not online, so if you want one, be sure to get to the Parks bright and early on November 11! We have a feeling these will sell out soon.

Disneyland has a complete list of all its popcorn cart locations for added convenience when planning your next visit. Disney World doesn’t have a detailed list like this on its site, but there are several popcorn carts available throughout the Park. You can also ask for guidance from a Cast Member, who might just have the intel you need on where to purchase the musical popcorn tin.

Are you going to be on the hunt for this popcorn tin? What is your favorite popcorn bucket you’ve gotten at the Parks? Let us know your experience in the comments!