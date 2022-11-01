Mr. Toad Returns to Disney World with New Popcorn Bucket

Walt Disney World has a long, long list of closed and defunct attractions with varying degrees of affinity from Guests. Some attractions have gained a cult-like status after shutting down for good, and others are better left in the past.

But one attraction stands above the rest in terms of its legacy and history at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride is a classic Disney dark ride that can be found at Disneyland. The ride used to be at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World but was closed in 1998 to much criticism. Guests have missed the titular Mr. Toad ever since, longing for him to return to “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

However, starting in November, the beloved Mr. Toad will return to the Walt Disney World Resort yet again, though this time in a much different form.

Disney has really been going all in on its new popcorn buckets. In the last year, popcorn buckets have been released in all different kinds of shapes and sizes, representing things from Disney’s Main Street Electrical Parade to EPCOT’s unofficial mascot, Figment.

Now, we finally have one dedicated to Mr. Toad himself. This new popcorn bucket is available from November 1 through November 4, meaning Guests only have a few days to snag this exciting new souvenir:

Beginning today through Nov. 4, you can Mobile Order the Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket for $30. You can only submit one transaction per day with a limit of 2 buckets. There will be a mobile order pick-up window at Pete’s Silly Side Show in Magic Kingdom.

Guests are already lining up for a chance to buy this exciting new bucket, as you can see below:

The new bucket is priced at $30 each. We are sure that supplies will run out very quickly for this new product, so it’s best to get yours sooner rather than later!

