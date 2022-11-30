Disney Park to Release Limited-Time Holiday Pins in December

Tomorrow marks the start of December, a new month full of exciting new possibilities at the Disney Parks! And with a new month, plus the holiday season around the corner, there will be an array of new pins at the Disney Parks, especially at Disneyland Paris.

For all the pin trader enthusiasts out there, Disneyland Paris released a new guide to all the fun holiday pins you can find around the Park, with new pins being released almost every Saturday in December.

Let’s take a closer look at all the dazzling new pins that will be available for purchase just in time for the holidays.

On Saturday, December 3, Guests can find Beauty and the Beast Christmas-themed pins at World of Disney in Disney Village. These pins include characters like Belle, Beast, Gaston, and Mrs. Potts. And around the Park, Guests can spot other holiday-inspired pins which include Mickey and Minnie Mouse, the Mad Hatter, and Olaf.

On Saturday, December 10, there will be some 30th-anniversary-themed Minnie Mouse and Goofy pins found exclusively at Pueblo Trading Post in Frontierland. Other pins found throughout the Park that day include holiday-themed Marvel characters like Groot, Rocket, and Spiderman, along with holiday-themed Grogu and various iterations of Stitch based on the themed lands from Disneyland Paris.

Finally, on Saturday, December 17, Guests can find pins with Mary Poppins, as well as Disneyland Paris’ 25th-anniversary celebration with Mickey Mouse, found only at World of Disney in Disney Village. Additionally, Guests can also purchase Captain Marvel-inspired pins throughout the Resort.

If you’re new to pin trading, have no fear! Disneyland Paris gives a good run-down of what the pin-trading process looks like across all the Disney Parks, with some intel specific to the Disneyland Paris Resort:

Add an extra thrill to your trip with a little pin trading. Just approach a lanyard-wearing Disney Cast member, find a pin you'd like and give them a pin of yours in return. From Mickey Mouse to Ariel to Aladdin, there are pretty pins of practically every Disney character to collect, plus mementos of your favourite attractions and events. You can find designated Disney Pin Trading locations in your Guide to the two Parks. And don't forget to discover this month's new releases! (PDF) You can trade pins in any Disney Park around the world, making this a truly fantastic opportunity to take your collection global and grow the most sought-after of collections.

Are you looking forward to seeing all the holiday pins at Disneyland Paris and the other Disney Parks? Which one is your favorite? Tell us in the comments below!