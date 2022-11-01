Disney Releases New Pins at International Resort

The Disney Parks bring fans together from all backgrounds to collectively celebrate their love for Disney and all the magic that the movies, songs, and characters bring to their daily lives. There are some activities within the Parks that bring like-minded Disney fans together in a special way, whether it’s building lightsabers, hiking and canoeing, or even collecting Disney pins.

Disney pin trading is a fan-favorite activity for some Parks Guests, as they are able to express their love of certain Disney movies, characters, or Parks by wearing their pins on their lanyards and trading with other Guests or Cast Members, finding beautiful and unique pins throughout the process.

Now that we’re entering the month of November, there is a plethora of new and limited edition pins at the Disneyland Paris Resort. Guests can trade pins and find some new surprises in store at select pin traders or seller sites within the Park.

For example, on November 5, Guests can find pins including a Main Street, U.S.A. vehicle, Lightning McQueen, and Mater at the Pueblo Trading Post in Frontierland.

Guests can purchase a variety of Stitch-themed pins, combined with Disney classic films such as Peter Pan, Alice in Wonderland, and Sleeping Beauty, which can be found at World of Disney at Disney Village, starting November 12.

On November 16, there will be a variety of fall-themed pins, with characters like Marie, Simba, and Dumbo surrounded by leaves. And on November 19, train enthusiasts can find several new pins at the Storybook Store on Main Street, U.S.A., with Mickey and pals onboard trains.

The complete list of pins for November can be found on Disneyland Paris’ website.

Have you ever pin-traded at a Disney Park? What was your favorite pin you’ve gotten from a trade?