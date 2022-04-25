Cast Member Reveals Thrilling Detail About Disney Pin Trading

Disneyland Resort has so many offerings for Guests to enjoy and make their visit truly magical. From beloved classic attractions and innovative new immersive experiences to delicious drinks and food offerings, memorable character interactions, and fantastic merchandise.

This last one has something for every Guest, from casual souvenirs for friends and family to more collectible items for Disney fans. Perhaps the most known collectible items at the Parks are Disney pins and the pin trading tradition with them.

Introduced in 1999 with the launch of the Millennium Celebration, Pin Trading is a beloved activity Guests can try when they visit Disney Parks around the world.

The Official Disney Pin Trading site describes this tradition as follows:

What is Disney Pin Trading?

Disney Pin Trading is an exciting, interactive experience where our Guests can trade Disney pins with our Disney Cast Members and other Guests. It’s fun for the whole family and CREATES cherished “pin pals” to last a lifetime! Start a new collection or exchange pins for the ones you’ve always wanted. Related: New Offering May Wipe Out Iconic Theme Park Tradition

Recently, a Cast Member revealed a thrilling detail about Disney pins, especially for Marvel fans. The Twitter account Overheard at Disney (@OverhrdDisney) posted a conversation between a Guest and a Cast Member, who mentioned Guests don’t need to remove their pin lanyards before going through metal detectors because Disney pins are made from vibranium, therefore don’t set off the detectors.

Guest 1: “Do I have to take off my pin lanyard before going through the metal detector?”

CM: “No. Disney pins are made out of Vibranium. They do not set off the detectors.” Overheard by Anonymous, Disneyland Security.

This detail was probably shared with a younger Guest, who was surely blown away after being let in on this secret. This proves how Cast Members continue finding ways to create Disney magic for every Guest on their visit to the happiest place on earth.

