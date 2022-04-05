Since the year 2000, Disney pin trading has been a pastime for many Disney fans and Park enthusiasts. A souvenir hunt that keeps on giving, Disney pins come in all shapes, sizes, colors, and types. Finding well-priced, REAL Disney pins to prep for a trip can be a challenge for some pin hunters, so we’ve got the scoop on getting packs of real, tried and true Disney pins to trade at the Parks!

Where To Get The Best Pins for Disney Pin Trading at the Parks

Scrappers (fake pins). We’ve all seen them. The terribly formed, weird, badly colored pins missing official Disney marks on the back. Scrappers or non-Disney pins can’t be traded for real pins in the Parks. Disneyfangirl has a great article on how to spot a scrapper pin, and what to do about them. You’ll see irregular edges, bad drawings, unfilled enamel, etc. and know what you have! Not to mention, the backs of these pins are often missing proper markings.

That means when you meet up with a Cast Member, official Disney Resort board (or now mystery drawer), or discerning Guest, you’ll need a real, official Disney pin to trade. And even then, sometimes you’ll be denied. For example, Disney tour pins, adventure pins or event pins may or may not be accepted by traders – these are more of a limited edition keepsake item than a trading item. So where are you to get your pins? There are a few guaranteed sources to buy real Disney Trading Pins.

shopDisney or Disney Pin Trading Posts

Official Disney pins can always be obtained from Disney. Either online from shopDisney’s selection or visit a pin trading post in a Disney Park or at a Disney Resort. Our favorite spot to browse a wide selection of pins is the Pin Trading Post in Frontierland of Magic Kingdom. You’ll see pins organized by type, size, theme, mystery packs, or sometimes organized by price.

Pin packs from shopDisney often come in packs of 4 or more and are a great deal for trading. You’ll get more trades for your dollar, starting with a pack of pins, or a grab bag selection in a mystery pin pack. This means you’ll be able to trade up from a basic pin to something more desirable (and that changes depending on what you want!)

MousePins Online

An outside vendor with real heart and honest pins is MousePinsOnline.com. This husband and wife team love to create memories for their customers and often run specials for grab bags with a free lanyard. Each pin is wrapped carefully and is guaranteed to be authentic. If you’re out to trade anything for what you want, these grab bags are a lot of fun to open, swap, and collect. The MousePinsOnline team states of their FAQ page, “All of our pins are copyrighted Disney pins, and each pin carries the “©Disney” stamp. They are tradable anywhere Disney pins are traded. We have gotten a lot of feedback from individuals who have purchased pins from us to trade. No one has notified us indicating that they could not trade pins purchased from us.”

Walt Life

Walt Life is an enjoyable and unique subscription service offering boxes of merchandise, but also pin lines. You can opt in to receive one Disney Trading Pin a month, with free cancellation anytime. Choose from a unique pin, one from a collection, Marvel or Star Wars themes.

The personally curated items from Walt Life are shopped for the customer, allowing more of a customized pin, rather than a grab bag to trade away. Either way, the choice is yours. Walt Life says, “At Walt Life we guarantee that you will be happy with your first monthly subscription box. If you are not, you may ship it back to us within 30 days for 100% of your money back… Most of our amazing fans love us and stay for many years.”

eBay… At Your Own Risk

There are some good pin sources out there, and some not-so-good ones. eBay seems to be the source of ire when it comes to grabbing bags of pins. Without a guarantee from the seller or a money-back return policy, you could get stuck with a bunch of scrappers. Disney fans looking to these mass seller sites will have to use discretion and a bit of research to find the bona-fide Disney pin sellers.

The above sources (Walt Life, shopDisney, Mousepins) and a few others will give you the good you need to make a bunch of trades at the pin trading stops at Disney Parks. Of course, when in doubt, purchase real Disney pins from the Disney Parks, starting with a small collection and start trading to your heart’s content. You might just find the start of a collection you can’t do without, and if that’s the case, we’ll see you at the Walt Disney World Resort pin board!

What pins are your favorites to collect? Leave us a comment below!