DeSantis Believes the Disney Lawsuit Has No Merit

DeSantis stands his ground as he addressed the Disney lawsuit Thursday during a press conference in Jerusalem.

While we’ve already heard from his communications director, Taryn Fenske, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was unable to comment on the lawsuit himself yesterday as he was in the midst of his Jerusalem trip as part of his “international trade mission.” However, during a press conference today overseas, the Governor finally gave his comments on the matter.

“Giving companies their own government, that is not what a free market is all about last time I checked,” stated the Florida Governor. As everyone knows by now, DeSantis is trying to undo what former Governor Claude R. Kirk Jr. allowed Disney to do when he signed the Reedy Creek Improvement Act in 1967. They were given the freedom to govern their own land, and in return, they’d create the biggest tourist attraction in the world. However, DeSantis is fed up with Disney’s “lack of accountability,” which is something he continues to repeat over and over.

After much back and forth, almost at a childish level, the Walt Disney Company filed a lawsuit on Wednesday. In their complaint filed to the U.S. District, Disney claimed: “A targeted campaign of government retaliation — orchestrated at every step by Gov. DeSantis as punishment for Disney’s protected speech — now threatens Disney’s business operations, jeopardizes its economic future in the region, and violates its constitutional rights.”

The potential 2024 Presidential candidate added, “I don’t think the suit has merit; I think it’s political. I think they filed in Tallahassee for a reason because they’re trying to generate some district court decision. But we’re very confident on the law.”

DeSantis finished his statement by saying, “The days of putting one company on a pedestal with no accountability in the state of Florida is over.”

