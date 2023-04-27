Disney Hires Lawyer Who Represented Former President Donald Trump

A controversial Disney lawyer is making many people raise eyebrows, as his client list includes the likes of Travis Scott and Former President Donald Trump.

Just 24 hours ago, Disney announced they would be suing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in a lawsuit officially filed through the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida.

The Lawsuit Heard Around the World

As mentioned above, the Walt Disney Company is suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a move that no one expected.

The news broke yesterday, and Inside The Magic was amongst the first to get the word out even before the lawsuit finished filing.

But jokes aside, WDW is suing DeSantis after months of political turmoil that pinned the Mouse House against DeSantis and Reedy Creek.

You can read the entire lawsuit here and see why WDW decided to sue the Florida Governor.

But to sum things up from a legal perspective, here’s what the lawsuit says regarding the reasoning behind the suit:

“Legislative Declaration” (action that voided developer agreement) be declared unlawful, declare previous contracts remain in effect, and declare Senate 4C and House 9B unlawful because they were enacted in retaliation for Disney’s speech protected by FA.

DeSantis did respond after learning of the lawsuit and said that he and his administration would not be backing down.

Speculation about what could happen to the surrounding businesses around Central Florida came after the lawsuit was announced, giving a dire warning to small businesses who would or could go up against DeSantis.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Fires Back at Disney

In a recent comment shared by Communications Director Taryn Fenske, who works for the DeSantis administration in Florida, mentioned the following:

“Florida is unaware of any legal right that a company has to operate its own government or maintain special privileges not held by other businesses in a state.”

All eyes were on DeSantis as the lawsuit made its way through the media circuit.

DeSantis only shared that he would not be backing down and pursuing his form of legal justice.

As days pass following this lawsuit, more news will come on how this will play out between DeSantis and Disney.

But something else that is causing some eyebrows to be raised is Disney’s choice to have a controversial lawyer on its legal team.

Disney Hires Lawyer Daniel Petrocelli

Daniel Petrocelli is a renowned litigator who is the Chair of O’Melveny’s trial practice and their firm’s Vice Chair.

His former client list includes the likings of rapper Travis Scott, boxer Manny Pacquiao, and former President Donald Trump.

In a recent piece published by Bloomberg Law, information regarding Petrocelli has revealed that he’s handled things for Disney before.

Over the last six years, Petrocelli has handled 6% of the litigation for the Walt Disney Company. Regarding litigation matters, he’s dealt with 1.6% for Disney.

The Bloomberg Law article mentions Petrocelli’s stacked-up past with his previous cases, which proves successful as Disney has hired him to join their legal team in the fight against DeSantis.

Despite his past with Disney and his many successes, there has been some mention of his “business matters” and how having represented former President Donald Trump has caused many Disney fans to raise their eyebrows, considering Disney is in full support of the Liberal and Democratic while Trump is a Conservative Republican.

Although eyebrows have been raised due to political standpoints, Petrocelli’s success rate and Disney’s power seem like a perfect match as they go up against the Florida Governor.

What are your thoughts regarding Pretrocelli joining the Disney legal team: do you care that this Disney lawyer represented President Trump, or does that not matter?

Let us know in the comments below.