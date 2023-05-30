Cast Members Officially on Strike, Disney Closes Lands and Cancels Shows

It’s official: Cast Members are once again back on strike at two Disney Parks.

When it comes to working at a Disney Park, life isn’t always as magical behind the scenes as it appears onstage. Over the past few months, Cast Members at the Disneyland Paris Resort have grown increasingly frustrated with their working conditions.

This has led to an ongoing battle between the Walt Disney Company and the ​​UNSA – a French confederation of trade unions – as workers at Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios push for higher wages amidst skyrocketing inflation in Europe.

With Disney reportedly reluctant to meet their demands, disgruntled Cast Members have staged several protests. The first took place on May 10 and was composed of approximately 200 Cast Members. A second happened last Tuesday (May 23) when around 500 workers marched upon Main Street, U.S.A., forcing the cancelation of multiple shows and parades, including “Disney Stars on Parade,” “Dream… and Shine Brighter,” and “Rhythms of the Pride Lands.”

According to Forbes, Disneyland Paris reportedly sat down with union leaders on May 26. However, Disney failed to sufficiently meet their demands for a monthly wage increase of €200, increased mileage allowances, and more flexible scheduling, leading to the announcement of another strike for May 30.

That brings us to today – the biggest strike in the Resort’s history and the first officially called for by the unions.

A reported 1,000 employees gathered at the Park and occupied Main Street, U.S.A., where they chanted their demands and waved signs emblazoned with their demands. A tweet from DLP Report shows a totally “gridlocked” area, with non-striking Cast Members forced to divert Guests from the land via the Park’s arcades.

From there, protesting Cast Members marched through Fantasyland and also visited Walt Disney Studios Park – where they occupied the Park’s newest land, Avengers Campus – and Disney Village.

The action led to the cancelation of “Dream… and Shine Brighter”, with the announcement reportedly barely audible over the chanting. Disneyland Paris Guests had previously been advised to change their travel plans if possible so as to avoid disappointment.

If Disney again fails to meet its Cast Members’ demands, it seems likely that the Park will continue to see additional – possibly bigger – protests. With the summer vacation fast approaching in France and its neighboring countries, this would ultimately be to Disney’s detriment as Guests look elsewhere for a more reliable experience.