Guests Evacuated, Disney Park Closes Land as Cast Members Stage Protest

A Disney Park was forced to close one of its most famous lands today when Cast Members staged a protest in front of the castle.

For the past few months, multiple European countries have been hit by various worker strikes. In France, this has taken the form of train operators, air traffic controllers, and many other laborers refusing to work as they protest the government’s controversial pension reforms raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.

There’s also ongoing action at Disneyland Paris as workers continue to push for increased pay and improved working conditions. The latest strike action was announced for today, May 23, with disruption expected at both Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park.

Until now, Disneyland Paris Cast Members have staged their strikes behind the scenes, with the action impacting shows such as “Disney Stars on Parade.”

Today, however, non-striking Cast Members cleared Main Street, U.S.A. early in the morning in preparation for those who were striking to stage a protest.

According to DLP Report, Guests arriving at the Park were instead directed to Main Street, U.S.A.’s arcades to reach their destinations. Some Guests believed that the area was being cleared for a show.

Striking Cast Members then staged a demonstration on Main Street, U.S.A., where they gathered around the Town Square. This involved cheers and chants for change at the Park and led to the cancellation of “Dream… and Shine Brighter.”

Video: Disneyland Paris Cast Members are demonstrating on Main Street. They are requesting better pay and working conditions: pic.twitter.com/JnRoSBUzxi — DLP Report (@DLPReport) May 23, 2023

The strike lasted for a matter of hours, with the 12.25 p.m. showing of “Dream… and Shine Brighter” going ahead as planned once striking Cast Members left the Park. However, the 4.10 p.m. showing – as well as other shows, such as “Rhythms of the Pride Lands” – was later canceled.

The striking Disneyland Paris Cast Members are now leaving Disneyland Park. Operations should slowly return to normal. pic.twitter.com/iFxNLaqbIM — DLP Report (@DLPReport) May 23, 2023

As of now, there’s no update on when – or if – additional strike action will take place. However, considering the ongoing unresolved action across France, it wouldn’t be surprising if further protests are staged in the future.